During their last home game of the season, the Texas Tech women’s basketball team defeated Texas Christian University 81-78 on Wednesday night, splitting the series 1-1 after a 51-50 loss to the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth on Jan. 19.
With the win, the Lady Raiders improved to 11-17 overall and 4-13 in the Big 12.
Prior to tip-off, the team and fans celebrated Senior Night where they honored senior Lexy Hightower, Taylah Thomas, and three-time All-American Vivian Gray, according to Tech Athletics.
The three seniors tallied 47 combined points, with Gray leading the team by holding the game-high 27 points, as well as grabbing nine rebounds.
Hightower, Thomas and Gray said they were fortunate to have had great performances during their last game in the United Supermarkets Arena.
“Especially on Senior Night, it feels great,” Hightower said. “To go out on a win, and I think we all played hard, is incredible.”
Gray backed up Hightower's statement, stressing the importance of the win.
“I mean it’s special being able to play well my last time in that gym,” Gray said. “I’m just really happy we actually got the win, so that means a lot more to me than how I played. I’m just thankful that I got to experience this senior night with this team.”
Meanwhile, TCU graduate guard Lauren Heard scored 21 for the Horned Frogs, while graduate forward Michelle Berry grabbed five rebounds.
The Lady Raiders held the higher field goal percentage of 53 percent, making this the third-highest for the team this season. However, the Horned Frogs shot better from behind the arch (50%) and outscored Tech in two of the four quarters.
Throughout the first half, Tech held a higher shooting percentage of 50 percent compared to TCU’s 41 percent. The Lady Raiders went into halftime leading by six and Gray leading both teams with 13 points.
Head coach Krista Gerlich said she told her team to keep fighting during halftime and timeouts.
“Just to stick to what we do and we kept talking about getting defensive stops,” Gerlich said. “I thought offensively we scored pretty consistently. It really was about getting some defensive stops on the other end, so we just really stayed together and talked about continuing to fight and just played our game.”
At the end of the third quarter, the Horned Frogs caught up to the Lady Raiders and tied the game 57-57.
TCU obtained their first lead of the game at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but junior center Ella Tofaeono made a layup to tie the game back up. From there, the Lady Raiders went on a 6-0 run and secured the victory.
Gerlich said this win means a lot to the team, but particularly to the seniors.
“It’s hard to win in the Big 12, but to be able to win in their last game in the USA in front of our fans is really great,” Gerlich said.
The Lady Raiders will go on to play their final regular season game against the Baylor Bears on Sunday in Waco.
