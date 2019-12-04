The Texas Tech women’s basketball team won their sixth game in a row, taking an 84-48 victory over Ole Miss during the Big 12/SEC challenge at United Supermarkets Arena on Wednesday.
The starting lineup for the Red Raiders remained the same with freshman guard Alexis Tucker, sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, junior guard Sydney Goodson, junior guard Jo'Nah Johnson and senior forward Brittany Brewer.
With a hot start, head coach Marlene Stollings said the Lady Raiders were feeding off of the largest crowd of the year which helped energize the team all game.
To start the game off, the Lady Raiders opened with a mid-range shot from Carr, a step-back three from Johnson and another deuce from Brewer for a 7-0 run. The defense was also tallied three steals just four minutes into the game.
A drive by Carr closed out the period, which gave the Lady Raiders a 23-13 lead. Carr and Brewer were powering the Lady Raider offense early with a combined 16 points.
The second period started with more Tech defense. A block by Brewer followed by a pair of steals gave them a 13-point lead.
Brewer took on the offensive load for the Lady Raiders as the game plan was to get her the ball. Brewer capitalized as she had 14 points halfway through the second. The offense for the Lady Raiders kept pushing, as Goodson knocked down her second three-pointer of the game while being fouled. She converted the free throw and gave the Lady Raiders their first 20-point advantage of the game.
Team rebounding was another emphasis for Tech, as all five of their starters had two or more rebounds by the end of the second quarter. They ended up outrebounding the Rebels 50-32.
The Lady Raiders also did a good job of taking care of the basketball. Against a Lady Rebel team who forces 20.4 turnovers per game, the Lady Raiders only had three going into halftime.
The first half ended with a 6-0 run by the Lady Raiders, while also holding the Rebels to a two-minute scoring drought. As a result, Tech went to the locker room with a 46-23 lead.
A pair of Tucker jump shots started off the Lady Raiders' offense coming out of the locker room. The Rebels responded with a three but afterward went on a three-minute scoring drought. Their drought was ended by a Mimi Reid three-pointer.
To try and stop the Lady Raider offense, the Rebels threw a zone defense at Tech. Throughout the season, Coach Marlene Stollings’ team has been able to capitalize on different defensive schemes and make the right passes. They showcased that again by dissecting the Rebel zone for easy baskets for a good portion of the third quarter until Ole Miss was forced out of it.
Goodson, who operated in the middle of the Rebel zone, found Brewer and several other of her Lady Raider teammates on her way to six assists.
Fastbreaks were beneficial to the Lady Raiders, as they recorded 28 fastbreak points on the night. Carr often found herself on the scoring end of them, as well, finishing at the rim several times.
The interior size of the Rebels, however, gave the Lady Raiders some problems. The largest matchup they have seen this season came from Rebel center Dominique Banks. The Lady Raiders responded by sending swarms of help whenever she touched the ball.
After outscoring the Rebels 19-14 in the third period, the Lady Raiders went into the final quarter of the game with a 65-37 lead.
To come out of the gates in the fourth period, Brewer and Tucker combined for a pair of layups. Shortly after, Goodson stole the ball and converted on the other end to give the Lady Raiders a 71-37 lead.
Tech protected the ball on one end, and forced 19 turnovers on the other. A pair of steals by Goodson and Tucker halted the Rebel offense, as they struggled to score for a good portion of the fourth quarter.
As the game slowed down, the Lady Raiders still did not relax on defense. In the final period alone, they had 4 steals.
The Lady Raiders ended up defeating Ole Miss 84-48 and have only started 6-0 eight other times in program history. The win was the first win for the conference in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
