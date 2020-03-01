In their second match of the season, the Texas Tech women's basketball team hosted TCU in its second-to-last home game on Sunday. The Lady Raiders won 74-58.
The Lady Raiders entered the game with a 16-10 overall record and a 5-10 record in conference play. TCU came into the match one game behind the top spot in the Big 12 with an 11-4 conference record and a 20-6 record overall.
The Lady Raiders’ starting lineup remained the same as their previous game, with junior guard Jo’Nah Johnson starting alongside junior forward Lexi Gordon, sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, junior guard Andrayah Adams and senior forward Brittany Brewer.
Both teams came out in trap defenses to speed up the game and try to gain momentum early. Gordon hit a three for Tech to open up scoring, but it was quickly responded to by a TCU three.
The Lady Raiders were attacking TCU’s aggressiveness and making all the right plays against one of the top-ranked defenses in the Big 12 to find easy shots.
Despite the ball movement from Tech, TCU guard Lauren Heard amped up her team by getting a number of deflections. Heard leads the conference in steals and was showing why.
Although the intense defense of the Horned Frogs remained consistent, Tech kept penetrating and getting easy layups inside, exposing the over-aggression of TCU. At the halfway mark of the first period, the Lady Raiders had four assists on five made field goals while shooting 50 percent from the field.
TCU recaptured the lead in transition off of a missed Lady Raider layup, and it was clear that the Horned Frogs wanted to run the break to capitalize on their defense.
The Lady Raiders stepped up their defense for the last three minutes of the quarter, holding TCU to a limited amount of field goals made, but the Horned Frogs found a lot of success at the freethrow line to compensate for it. At the end of one, both teams were tied at 17 apiece.
Adams began the second quarter by scoring back-to-back baskets to put Tech ahead. TCU responded with easy layups inside to stay in the game.
Tech, after opening up the quarter scoring, began having troubles taking care of the ball with three turnovers in five possessions. They quickly gained a grip after firepower from Adams and Gordon, who hit a pair of shots to give Tech its largest lead of the game 31-23.
TCU responded to the Tech scoring outbursts with timely layups, but they could not string together a run.
As the quarter progressed, both teams had spotty scoring. The defense of both sides stepped up.
Gordon had a huge first half for the Lady Raiders, hitting four three-point shots and finishing with 14 points in two quarters of play. Gordon’s efforts gave Tech a decent margin going into the halftime break, as Tech led 39-30.
At halftime, the game was relatively even statistically, the Lady Raiders were just holding TCU to a number of scoring droughts that riddled them without points for a lot of the first half. The Lady Raiders were also able to capitalize on the Horned Frog’s dry spells with conversions on the other end
The third period began with both teams going back-and-forth once again. Junior guard Maka Jackson had the first five points on her own with a three-point play and then another pair of freethrows.
TCU responded efficiently, making four shots in four straight possessions to try and cut the Tech lead down.
At the halfway mark of the third period, Tech went on an 8-0 scoring run to separate themselves a bit more. The run was spearheaded by five straight points from Carr and another three pointer from Adams.
A layup by TCU guard Lauren Heard halted the run and cut the Lady Raiders’ lead to ten points.
After a two-minute scoring drought by the Lady Raiders, Jackson came up with a steal that led to a Carr three-point play. Gordon followed with a trip to the line of her own that gave Tech a 13-point advantage.
The Tech defense really stepped up as the third quarter progressed. A charge by Gordon and multiple stops resulted in over three minutes of no scoring for TCU.
They were able to capitalize on offense as well. The Lady Raiders finished the game with 17 points off turnovers.
The ability to convert on their opportunities allowed Tech to go into the fourth quarter with a 65-53 lead.
The final period began with an instant three by Adams that was responded to by two quick buckets from TCU to cut the Lady Raider lead to 11.
With Brewer in foul trouble, the bulk of interior defense fell onto freshman guard Alexis Tucker, who approached the challenge with confidence and played aggressive defense inside while holding her own on the boards.
Even with its main rebounder in foul trouble and playing extremely limited minutes, Tech ultimately out rebounded TCU 47-34.
With the final period approaching the halfway mark, the Lady Raiders entered a near four-minute scoring drought. TCU capitalized on the other end with a 7-0 run to cut the game back to single digits.
Carr tried to jumpstart the Tech offense with an and-one to keep them ahead down the stretch of the game, but TCU was clawing away at the lead.
TCU went on another 6-0 run after a timeout to make it a three-point game with just two minutes left in regulation.
Down the stretch of the game, both teams were playing extremely aggressive defense resulting in fouls and freethrows on both ends.
The Horned Frogs refused to go away until the last seconds of the game. They were full court pressing and swarming on defense to try and regain the lead.
Great ball handling by Carr broke the TCU defense numerous times. With less than 30 seconds in the game, Carr maneuvered into the lane and finished another layup to put Tech up three points.
The Lady Raider defense came up huge down the stretch of the game on defense, getting vital stops on a fluid TCU offense to remain in control.
With time winding down, Gordon hit more freethrows with ten seconds left in the game to increase the Lady Raider lead 86-81.
Gordon finished with a game-high 30 points and converted 11/12 of her freethrows on the game.
Ultimately, TCU was unable to come back, and Tech defeated a top 25 team for the first time in three years.
