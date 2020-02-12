In their second matchup of the season, the Texas Tech women's basketball team welcomed The University of Kansas to United Supermarkets Arena on Sunday. Ultimately, The Lady Raiders won 89-72.
Coming into the match against Kansas, the Lady Raiders had a 3-7 conference record and a 14-7 record overall. Kansas was one place below them in the conference with a 1-10 record.
After a 17-point loss in their first matchup, the Lady Raiders coined a special phrase for their outing against the Lady Jayhawks.
“The ladies in our locker room talked about a revenge game against Kansas.” Said Tech women’s basketball head coach Marlene Stollings. “We didn’t want to only win, but we wanted to win in a dominant fashion”.
The Lady Raiders did just that, as Kansas did not have the lead once all game. In fact, Tech led for approximately 39 minutes and 13 seconds, with the remaining 47 seconds being tied at zero apiece.
The Lady Raiders’ starting lineup changed from their previous game, as Freshman guard Alexis Tucker replaced junior guard Lexi Gordon. Tucker started alongside junior guard Sydney Goodson, sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, junior guard Andrayah Adams and senior forward Brittany Brewer.
Brewer struck first on an offensive board and converted a layup to follow. Rebounds were a big focus for Tech all evening. They finished with 16 offensive rebounds and 48 rebounds total compared to Kansas’ 37 rebounds.
Defensively, the Lady Raiders had an extremely promising start. They were speeding up Kansas and forcing them into many missed shots. The Lady Jayhawks started the game 0-5 from the field.
Gordon began the three-point shooting for Tech to give the team a 9-0 lead halfway through the first quarter. Another three from Adams was made shortly after and Kansas called a timeout to try and cool off the Lady Raiders in the first quarter. The break by Kansas proved to be unsuccessful, as Tech continued to score with ease.
The first period concluded with The Lady Raiders scoring 22 points while holding Kansas to only seven. The Lady Jayhawks’ points all occurred in the final three minutes of the quarter. The Lady Raiders were shooting 56% from the field in contrast to Kansas’ 17% shooting.
Tech started the second period strong with a layup by Brewer and a pair of free throws by Goodson to widen their margin a bit more, but Tech fell into a slump shortly after. The Lady Raiders went on a three-minute scoring drought, but unable to capitalize, Kansas went on a scoring drought themselves.
Adams and Tucker took the lid off the basket after the cold spell. They combined for seven points to put the Lady Raiders on a run. Kansas replied with an 8-0 run of its own to try and scratch away at its deficit.
Goodson put a lid on the Lady Jayhawk run with a steal and a layup, which switched the tides again and put the Lady Raiders on an 8-0 run.
“Goodson was an absolute energy player,” Stollings said. “She had several plays that were total momentum changers and helped us out a lot.”
Kansas capped off the run with a pair of freethrows to end the half, but the Lady Raiders still led 43-24.
Tech made the most of its fastbreak opportunities, forcing 11 Kansas turnovers in the first half with 17 points off of turnovers to go along with it.
Brewer began third period scoring with a layup. Carr also got started with a pair of three pointers to further the already fluid Tech offense.
In conjunction with the rest of the game previously, Kansas followed the Lady Raiders’ scoring outburst with one of their own. Adams took it upon herself to stop it with an and-one in the midst of Tech’s dry spell. Carr followed with a jumper, but Tech once again was riddled with a series of missed shots. The Lady Raiders finished the period two of their last ten from the field.
Kansas began the final period with a three pointer from the wing. Fittingly enough, the first field goal of the fourth period for Tech was scored by Brewer. Brewer finished with 18 points on the night.
As efficient as Brewer was, the Lady Raider offense as a whole had no problem scoring against Kansas. They had five players score in double figures: Carr, Brewer, Gordon, Tucker and Adams. They also moved the ball well against an extremely quick Kansas defense, as the Lady Raiders finished the night with 23 assists on 35 made shots.
Tech will hit the road and travel to Morgantown to face West Virginia in its next match at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.
