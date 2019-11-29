The Texas Tech women’s basketball team won its fourth game in a row with a 82-48 victory over Fort Wayne at the San Diego Thanksgiving Tournament on Friday.
The starting lineup for the Lady Raiders remained the same with freshman guard Alexis Tucker, sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, junior guard Sydney Goodson, junior guard Jo'Nah Johnson and senior forward Brittany Brewer.
Coming out of the gates, the Lady Raiders and the Fort Wayne Mastodons had a tight game throughout the majority of the first quarter. However, the lead was quickly enlarged by the scoring outbursts of Tucker and Brewer. The duo outscored Fort Wayne by themselves until almost halftime.
Defensively, Tech did not allow Fort Wayne to score for over four minutes of gameplay to wind down the first quarter, which gave the Lady Raiders a 23-10 lead going into the second quarter.
The second quarter started with another quick bucket from Tucker, who came off of a 10-point first quarter. During the second quarter, the Lady Raiders showcased their shooting ability, led by Carr who shot a perfect 3-3 from deep.
The Lady Raiders tallied 10 steals while holding their opponents to 33 percent from the field.
On both ends of the floor, Tech remained in control as they cruised to a 40-28 lead heading to the locker room for halftime.
The third quarter opened with Goodson getting in on the action on her way to six points on the evening with a jump shot. Despite coming out strong, the Lady Raiders followed their start with a scoring drought of over three minutes, which allowed Fort Wayne to get back within 11.
In an effort to get them back out of striking range, Tucker scored seven points to close out the quarter for Tech which pushed their lead back to 18 as they went into the final quarter leading 64-46.
In the final quarter of play, Brewer remained dominant in the paint, blocking a Fort Wayne layup attempt. Brewer tallied 10 rebounds and 2 blocks on the night, making her presence known.
Passing the ball was once again an emphasis for the Lady Raiders, as they recorded 23 assists on 33 shots. All five of their starters had multiple assists on the night, and three of them had four or more.
The fourth quarter became more stagnant as it progressed, as both teams went on a synchronized scoring drought for over two minutes of gameplay. The lid of the basket was taken off by Brewer, who got the Lady Raiders back on track with a score.
Scoring was scattered throughout the final quarter of play, but the defense remained strong. The game concluded on a block by junior guard Emma Villas-Gomis as the Lady Raiders took their fourth win of the season.
The win marked the first 4-0 start for the Tech women's basketball team since 2015 as they continue tournament play undefeated. The Lady Raiders look to continue their streak at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday back at Jenny Craig Pavilion.
