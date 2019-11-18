The Texas Tech women’s basketball team won its second game in a row, with a 98-60 victory over Florida A&M at United Supermarkets Arena on Monday.
Tech used a different starting lineup than its first game as freshman guard Alexis Tucker made the starting five, joining sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, junior guard Sydney Goodson, junior guard Jo'Nah Johnson, and senior forward Brittany Brewer.
After a record-setting night, Lady Raider coach Marlene Stollings credited her team’s offensive firepower and work-ethic as the backbone to their success.
“Credit to our young ladies who put the time in, we have multiple scorers at every position," Stollings said. "We have so many weapons that have helped us get these high numbers in these first few games”
In addition to their hard-earned fast breaks, the Lady Raiders showcased their half-court execution and shooting by tying a program-record of 14 made three-pointers. They made over half their field goals (55 percent) and shot an even higher percentage from behind the arc (56 percent).
The Lady Raiders dominated on defense and rebounding in the first quarter, crashing the glass and speeding up the game was a part of this team's identity.
Both teams spent the first few possessions trading baskets with high intensity, but after a drought of over a minute scoreless, the Lady Raider defense overpowered their offensive slump and allowed them to stay ahead. The first quarter ended with a score of 22-19 in favor of the Red Raiders.
The second quarter for the Lady Raiders marked their highest-scoring quarter since 2016. Their stops led to three straight three-pointers from freshman guard Nailah Dillard and Johnson. The Lady Raiders' defense also stood tall in the second quarter, which helped them gain a 44-27 lead halfway through the quarter.
The three-point shooting continued to grow throughout the quarter, as they finished with a program record-tying eight made threes while shooting 61 percent from deep. The records did not stop there, as they also set a school record for points in a quarter with 36.
Coach Stollings said she was pleased she was with her team's ball movement, as the Lady Raiders tallied 28 assists on 36 field goals. On the other end, the Lady Raiders held their opponents to their lowest field goal percentage of the season and forced them to shoot 0-10 from deep.
The Lady Raiders' defense and hustle remained consistent throughout the game, as they dominated the boards with 42 rebounds. They used their edge on the glass to spark their transition game, as they recorded 14 fast-break points to go along with 10 steals on the night.
The Lady Raiders started the third quarter on a slower note, as they had five turnovers in under two minutes of gameplay. They also went scoreless in that time, as they spent over two minutes without putting the ball in the basket. Goodson ended the Lady Raiders' dry-spell, as she hit a three-pointer on her way to a season-high 21 points. Brittany Brewer also looked to energize her team going into the fourth, with back-to-back baskets to finish the quarter.
The final period of gameplay showed the Lady Raiders using a more methodical approach, as they showcased their half-court offense as the game progressed. Their three-point shooting also transitioned into a heavy paint presence, as they only recorded four three-pointers in the second half, as opposed to 10 in the first. Tech’s defense also continued, forcing several shot-clock violations in the final quarter of play, which put them on track for their largest lead of the game, 38 points.
Protecting their home once again, the Lady Raiders triumphed over Florida A&M, 98-60.
Texas Tech women's basketball team will look to win its third straight game at home, as their next game comes at the end of the week on Friday, back at United Supermarkets Arena. The Lady Raiders will take on Northwestern State at 7 p.m.
