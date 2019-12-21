The Texas Tech women’s basketball team won their ninth game in a row, taking an 81-55 victory over Arkansas Pine-Bluff at United Supermarkets Arena on Friday.
The starting lineup for the Lady Raiders was the same as the previous game, with junior guard Lexi Gordon, sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, junior guard Sydney Goodson, junior guard Jo'Nah Johnson and senior forward Brittany Brewer.
The Lady Raiders started relatively careless with the ball with three turnovers in less than two minutes of play, leading to points in transition from Arkansas Pine-Bluff, who capitalized with a 10-4 run coming out of the gates, while not missing a single shot.
The Lady Raiders turned the tide around halfway through the quarter. A pair of three-pointers from Maka Jackson and Chrislyn Carr cut their deficit to just one with four minutes left in the period.
More solid offense as the quarter progressed led to a 15-2 run for the Lady Raiders, which gave them some breathing room nearing the end of the first period. Defensively while on the run, Tech held the Lady Lions to over a two-minute scoring drought.
The solid gameplay continued for the Lady Raiders, as they finished the first quarter on a 19-4 run. They had no turnovers in the last four minutes of the quarter, either, to head into the second with a 25-16 advantage.
“There's a specialty to playing fast and taking care of the ball,” said head coach Marlene Stollings.
Arkansas Pine-Bluff played aggressive defense to start the second quarter. Tech capitalized on the aggressive defense by drawing a lot of fouls. They shot well at the line in the first half, only missing one free throw out of eight attempts.
The second quarter started relatively slow, but the collective defense of the lady raiders sped the game up, at halftime, they had already forced 13 Pine-Bluff turnovers.
A lull in the action hit both teams with about two minutes left in the second period. While Texas Tech was on a two-minute scoring drought, Pine-Bluff was also 0-8 during that time.
Sydney Goodson took the lid off the basket with an elbow jumper to give the Lady Raiders a nine-point lead. The jumper was followed by yet another scoring drought. The Lady Raiders found a way to score, however, as they earned several points off of trips to the free throw line.
Despite the offensive stagnancy, an Alexis Tucker three-pointer gave the Lady Raiders a 44-31 lead going into halftime.
The Lady Raiders started the third with some energy, as a fastbreak led to a Jo’Nah Johnson and-1.
Despite being good at taking care of the ball in the second quarter, the Lady Raiders became careless with the ball early in the third. With less than four minutes played in the quarter, Tech had turned the ball over three times.
Tech’s offense, however, refused to go away. A mid-range jump shot by Jo’Nah Johnson gave them their largest lead of the game up to the middle of the third quarter, with a score of 55-39.
Tech applied full-court pressure to force even more Lady Lion turnovers, which resulted in easy transition baskets for the Lady Raiders.
Arkansas Pine-Bluff transitioned into a zone defense in hopes to stop Texas Tech’s fluid offense, and also in hopes to slow the game down.
From the midway point of the third, Tech held Arkansas Pine-Bluff to no field goals until under a minute left in the period. They also, during that time, went on a 14-0 run. Tech’s 22-point third quarter gave them a lot of separation, as they held a 25-point lead going into the final quarter of play.
A pair of buckets from Brittany Brewer and Jo'Nah Johnson opened up the final quarter of play for the Red Raiders.
The Lady Raider defense tightened up as they game went on, as well. They finished with 15 steals, and were not shy of capitalizing on them either, with 29 points off of turnovers.
Alexis Tucker led the defensive charge with seven steals on the night.
Despite the great defense of the Lady Raiders, their offense seemed to struggle at different times throughout the game. At the 5-minute mark of the fourth quarter, Tech went on a four-minute scoring drought.
Their large lead allowed them to coast to the end of the game, with a victory over Arkansas Pine-Bluff. This win gives them a 9-0 start for the first time in eight seasons.
Coach Stollings said that despite being happy as one of the few undefeated teams in the country, their solid record puts a target on their back as teams will come into the game playing a lot harder, and we need to be prepared for that.
Tech continues their homestand Sunday against Louisiana-Monroe.
