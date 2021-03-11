Play-by-play:
The Texas Tech women’s basketball team's season ended on March 11 in a 75-65 loss to Kansas State in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.
Both the Lady Raiders and Kansas State came out with good energy.
Tech entered a scoring drought, and Kansas State took advantage to open up an early, five-point lead. The Lady Raiders could not get the lid off the basket, shooting 1-8 from the field in the span. However, after ballooning their lead, the Lady Wildcats soon entered a scoring drought for themselves.
A 12-0 run highlighted Tech’s first half, as they registered five scorers in the books to fight back and eventually took a 16-15 lead over Kansas State.
Unlike the first quarter, both teams started the second frame slowly; in fact, neither team scored for two-minute stretches. But, the Lady Wildcats got on the board more effectively and quickly in the second, creating a two-possession gap over Tech.
Their momentum snowballed, and the opposite occurred for the Lady Raiders, who went on a two-minute scoring drought. They were shooting 25 percent or below from both the field and three down the stretch of the second quarter.
Vivian Gray broke them out of the slump with a pair of free throws, which also put them back within single digits of Kansas State. Her efforts were followed by Gordon, who put her imprint on the game hitting two threes and a mid-range jumper to put Tech even with Kansas State. Her play was the foundation of a 10-0 run.
Hitting five of their last seven to end the half, Tech’s momentum peaked at the end, with Gordon stealing and Jackson scoring on the other end, making it 33-31 in Kansas State’s favor at the break.
The game stayed knotted up and close out of the half.
After battling back-and-forth, a scoring drought riddled the Lady Raiders, who went over two minutes without a basket. Bryn Gerlich’s second three of the game took the lid off the basket for Tech, and in timely fashion, evening the game at 41 apiece.
Kansas State immediately responded with a jumper on the other end.
The tides then turned in favor of Tech, once again behind Gordon’s efforts. She had 17 points at the end of the third.
With that, the Lady Raiders took the lead into the final frame. Vivian Gray got going, and was the second Tech player to enter double digits. Gerlich followed with 11. Their play put the Lady Raiders up three halfway through the fourth quarter.
Both teams matched energies, with Tech shooting four of five from the field and Kansas Stats shooting three-for-three in the same three-minute span.
But one team continued in Kansas State while the Lady Raiders’ momentum stopped. This opened up a 66-61 lead with just under three minutes left in regulation for the Lady Wildcats.
A scoring drought opened up for the Lady Raiders, and they were forced to call a timeout.
The script then flipped once again following a basket from Gray. Her score was followed by a steal from Gordon, and yet another breakaway basket for the Lady Raiders.
Kansas State had trouble taking care of the ball down the stretch, rallying three turnovers in a two-minute span. But, they pulled it together with a big three-point shot in the clutch.
After a few missed shots for Tech, they resorted to the foul game in hopes of some misses.
The Lady Raiders struggled down the stretch shooting one for seven from the field.
On the other end, a 7-0 run sealed the game for the Lady Wildcats.
Key Takeaways:
The Lady Raiders finished the season with an overall 10-15 record and 5-13 in conference play.
Against Kansas State, Gordon finished with 19 points, trailed by 15 from Gray and 13 from Gerlich.
