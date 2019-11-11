The Texas Tech women’s tennis team concluded the fall season at the Thunderbird Invitational on Sunday in Tempe, Arizona.
Freshman Lisa Mays and sophomore Nell Miller earned Tech’s first win with a 7-5 victory over San Diego’s Daniela Morales and Maria Tyrina, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Sophomore Isa Di Laura paired up with Arizona State’s Savannah Slaysman to earn a 6-1 win over Maeve Koscielski and Zoe Taylor.
Sophomore Kennedy Bridgforth and senior Reagan Collins lost their doubles match, 7-6, to San Diego’s Helena Francati and Jessi Muljat, according to the release.
Mays captured the only Lady Raider win with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Washington’s Katarina Kopcalic, according to the release. Miller lost her match, 7-5, 6-4, 1-0, in three sets to Washington’s No. 54 Vanessa Wong.
The Lady Raiders will start the spring season on Jan. 10 in the Orlando Invitational in Orlando, Florida.
