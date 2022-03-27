The Texas Tech women’s tennis team hosted Iowa State, Denver, West Virginia and the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley at the McLeod Tennis Center this weekend, going undefeated after a 4-0 victory against UTRGV on Sunday afternoon.
In their first home match since Feb. 17, the Lady Raiders got off to a quick start, winning the doubles point and the first two singles matches that were finished.
In a doubles match, freshman Avelina Sayfetdinova and sophomore Kailey Evans secured a 6-2 victory. After Iowa State responded with a 6-4 victory to extend doubles play, Tech sophomore Margarita Skriabina and freshman Cristina Tiglea answered with a 6-4 victory of their own to seal the doubles points.
Additionally, Tiglea recorded a one and three victory, which pushed Tech’s lead to 2-0. However Junior Metka Komac brought the Lady Raiders within one point of victory after a straight-set win.
Junior Olivia Peet brought the team to its 4-2 victory after she won the deciding point.
The Lady Raiders followed up on Saturday afternoon, sweeping Denver 4-0 without losing a set in either singles or doubles play.
Sayfetdinova and Komac each led their team, going 2-0 throughout the afternoon.. Komac and Peet swept the doubles point, while Sayfetdinova and Evans finished doubles play with a 6-2 victory.
Komac started off singles play and won her fourth singles match in her last five.. Tiglea followed up with a victory of her own, putting the Lady Raiders one point away from victory.
Sayfetdinova finished the afternoon, taking down her opponent by scores of 7-5 and 6-3.
The Lady Raiders had two matches on Sunday, securing a pair of 4-0 sweeps against West Virginia and UTRGV.
Komac and Sayfetdinova once again stole the show on Sunday, Komac going for a perfect 3-0 without dropping a set, according to Tech Athletics. Sayfetdinova also closed a perfect 7-0 weekend, suffering her sole loss during Friday’s singles match.
Against the Mountaineers, Sayfetdinova won 6-2, 6-1, before she clinched a victory for her team with a 6-3, 6-0 win over UTRGV.
The Lady Raiders won 16 of their 17 singles matches on Sunday and did not drop a doubles match, according to Tech Athletics.
The team will continue at the McLeod Tennis Center this weekend to face Oklahoma State on Friday, Apr. 1 and the Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday, Apr. 3.
