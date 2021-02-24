Final:
The Lady Raiders lost to Kansas State 86-79 Wednesday night in Manhattan, Kansas.
Starters for Tech:
Tech once again went with the starting lineup of senior Maka Jackson, junior Naje Murray, senior Lexi Gordon, senior Vivian Gray and freshman Khadija Faye.
Play-by-play
The Lady Raiders started off the game slowly, and after scoring their first five points, they went on a two-minute scoring drought.
On the other end, Kansas State went on an 8-0 run to push them to a five-point advantage nearing the halfway point of the first quarter.
Out of the media timeout the Lady Raiders looked more aggressive on the offensive end, trying to get out of their slump with drives to the basket which ultimately resulted in free throws to close the gap on Kansas State.
Defensively they matched, holding the Lady Wildcats scoreless for three minutes.
But the problem from the floor persisted for Tech, whose field goal drought expanded to six minutes.
Gray took the lid off the basket for Tech, as she was the leading scorer through the first portion of the match with seven points to lead all scorers.
However, as soon as Gray scored, Kansas State also thawed out, and made its first field goal in three minutes to give them a four-point advantage.
The Lady Raiders were shooting efficiently from the field, but Kansas State was as well, taking advantage of their home advantage, especially from deep.
Through 13 minutes of play, Kansas State had converted five, three-point jump shots on 12 attempts.
They remained hot and ballooned to 12-point lead over Tech.
Gray, yet again, had a response with a mid-range jump shot followed by a layup to get Tech back into contention.
The Lady Raiders’ largest run of the first half happened in the final stretch, going on an 8-0 run to cut their deficit to seven. But every time Tech threatened, Kansas State had a response.
After Tech’s run, Kansas State ended the half on a 7-0 run of their own to its largest lead of the game with a 14-point advantage.
The story was the same out of halftime, with Tech being unable to eclipse a double-digit deficit against the Lady Wildcats.
The tide started turning in their favor at the halfway point, with Tech converting four of its last five shots, and the Lady Wildcats missing five in-a-row.
They cracked the nine-point barrier after a 7-0 run. Murray jumpstarted Tech with 10 third quarter points.
The Lady Raiders continued to claw within five of Kansas State at 77-72 with four minutes remaining in the game.
After a scoring drought, which saw Kansas State increase the cushion, Gray and Murray hit a layup and a three, respectively, to get back within one point.
Looking to take the lead, a late-game turnover with 30 seconds left on the clock hurt Tech, as they gave Kansas State the ball back.
With one chance to tie the game, Gordon came up short on a three-point shot, and Kansas State took advantage, winning the free throw battle on the other end.
The Lady Raiders could not respond, and fell in regulation.
Key Takeaways:
The Lady Raiders had one of their best three-point shooting performances of the season, but it was largely in-part to Murray’s career outing. She notched a career-high in three pointers made and also points, finishing with 26 points on 8-11 shooting from beyond the arc. She led all scorers.
Tech gave up a vital 13 offensive rebounds which translated directly into points for Kansas State. They also gave up a number of fouls, which the Lady Wildcats took advantage of, as 23 of their points came from the free-throw line against Tech.
Next Time Out:
The Lady Raiders have one last scheduled conference game against Oklahoma at 6 p.m. March 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.