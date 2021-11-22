The Texas Tech women’s basketball team defeated Texas State 83-57 at 7 p.m. on Monday Nov. 22 at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Lady Raiders remain undefeated this season, their closest matchup being the 72-68 overtime victory against Lamar.
In that game, senior guard Vivian Gray experienced an ankle injury that resulted her not being able to participate in tonight’s game. She was seen walking with a boot on her right foot.
Head coach Krista Gerlich said fans should not expect Gray to be out long.
“She’s doing okay,” Coach Gerlich said. “We’re battling the second injury, and you know, she’s going to be day by day, but she shouldn’t be out long. Hopefully she’ll be back soon.”
In the first quarter against Texas State, the Lady Raiders held a 20-13 lead.
Freshman center Khadija Faye was substituted in for junior center Ella Tofaeono early in the quarter, and she finished the period leading the team with seven points.
Coach Gerlich said her team did a better job with keeping their intensity throughout all four quarters.
“We talked at halftime about the first three minutes of doing what we do best,” Coach Gerlich said. “I thought we made a couple of adjustments on how we defended in the second half, and for one thing, [Texas State] didn’t get a three off in the third quarter. That was part of the adjustment, and I thought the kids executed that well.”
Texas State outscored the Lady Raiders in the second quarter 20-18, but Tech finished the half with a better shooting percentage of 46 percent.
Faye finished with seven more points this quarter, leading the team overall with 14 points to close out the half.
Senior forward Taylah Thomas led the third quarter in points and rebounds, scoring four points and completing six rebounds.
Thomas said Coach Gerlich encouraged everyone to go for any and every rebound.
“[Coach] wanted me especially to go crash because I’m a great offensive rebounder,” Thomas said. “That was the mindset, that everybody needed to go crash, and we needed to dominate on the boards.”
It was in the third quarter that freshman guard Saga Ukkonen scored her first collegiate points, resulting in cheers from the crowd for the young player.
In the last ten minutes of the game, the Lady Raiders outscored Texas State 29-15.
Freshman guard Rhyle McKinney led the fourth quarter with nine points, going 3-3 from the three-point line. McKinney was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week this week for her performances in the first three games of the season.
The matchup finished with Faye leading the Lady Raiders with 22 points. This was the first 20-point game of her collegiate career.
Thomas also led with 13 rebounds while scoring 10 points, recording her second double-double of the season.
The Lady Raiders will move on to participate in the Van Chancellor Classic this weekend.
