Finishing the first round of conference play, the Texas Tech women's basketball team defeated Oklahoma State 109-79 in United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday with a record-setting performance.
The Lady Raiders’ starting lineup remained the same as their previous game, with freshman guard Nailah Dillard starting alongside sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, junior guard Andrayah Adams, junior guard Lexi Gordon and senior forward Brittany Brewer.
Coming into the matchup against Oklahoma State, the Lady Raiders had a 2-5 conference record and a 13-5 record overall.
The Lady Raiders’ head coach Marlene Stollings commented on one of the most impressive offensive outings her team has produced all season.
“We are trying to change the mindset of scouting, in that others have to prepare for us instead of us being reactionary in preparing for them.” Stollings said. “I think it is a cultural shift that’s happening in our program, that they have to come stop us in our arena.”
The game started with a block by Brewer on one end, and a mid-range jumper on the other end. Oklahoma State replied with a layup of its own.
The Cowgirl offense was clicking early on, making four of five field goals a few minutes into the game. Tech was on a scoring drought, but it was broken by a Dillard three-pointer. Dillard’s shot was followed by an and-one play by Carr which gave Tech its first lead of the game 10-9 around halfway through the first quarter.
The first period was back-and-forth with no team having a clear-cut advantage. The offenses of both teams seemed to run almost entirely through the paint with the exception of a few points. Brewer and Oklahoma State forward Natasha Mack were trading baskets, and both had nearly half of their team's points with four minutes left in the first.
Oklahoma State went on a 9-0 run in the final few minutes of the quarter to give them their largest lead of the game. Freshman guard Alexis Tucker stopped the run with a five-point run herself.
Tucker did not let her efforts stop on the offensive end, as she took it upon herself to contain the Cowgirls’ leading scorer on the defensive interior as well.
The final baskets of the first quarter were scored on a transition three by Oklahoma State guard Vivian Grey, which was immediately responded to by a three from Tech.
The Cowgirls led 27-21 going into the second quarter.
Tucker began second-quarter scoring for the Lady Raiders with two quick baskets to cut the Oklahoma State lead to just two points. The Cowgirls broke out of a bit of a scoring drought as Mack was subbed back in and scored four points immediately.
It seemed as if both teams had answers for what the opposition provided, with baskets on either end still being traded rapidly. The Lady Raiders had multiple opportunities to take the lead with several possessions of just a one-point deficit but could not break the barrier until the final minutes of the second period.
A three-point shot from Carr tied the game up at 35 for Tech, and a fastbreak afterward led to Tucker being fouled with a chance to take their first lead since halfway through the first period. Tucker converted one of her two free throws to give Tech a 36-35 advantage. Junior guard Sydney Goodson followed with a three-point shot to give the Lady Raiders their largest lead of the game up until the three-minute mark of the second quarter.
The Lady Raiders applied a full-court press to even further their intensity on the defensive end to try and compliment their already outstanding offense.
Stollings commented on the aptitude of her team’s stamina while on the court.
“Our conditioning was really on display. You could see them (Oklahoma State) visibly fading somewhat in the second quarter, and we were really able to get the pace moving up and down.”
Tech remained on a roll with a couple of threes from Carr and Brewer to cap off a 17-0 run in just under three minutes of gameplay. The Lady Raiders’ 37-point second quarter was a program record for points in a quarter.
The Lady Raiders did let their foot off the gas until the buzzer sounded, knocking down three more shots from beyond the arc to end the half. The Lady Raiders shot 8-9 from deep in the second quarter alone and gave themselves a bit of separation with a 21-point lead going into the third quarter.
Their eight threes in the second quarter was a big part of their 20 made threes on the game. Their shooting performance of 20 made threes was also Big 12 record.
After coming out of the half relatively flat, an and-one by Goodson gave the Lady Raiders a bit of traction. After Goodson's finish, the Lady Raiders went on an 8-0 run while shooting perfectly during that span.
Halftime boasted no cool-off time from deep for the Lady Raiders. Halfway through the third quarter, they nailed three of their four three-point attempts and seven of their ten total field goals.
For the Lady Raiders, Adams was leading the way with a career shooting performance. At the end of the third quarter, she tallied seven made shots from behind the arc.
For the game, Adams finished with 24 points and eight made threes.
The third period ended on yet another shot from beyond the arc by Adams, giving Tech a 94-56 advantage heading into the fourth.
The fourth period began on a three-pointer by Gordon and a layup by Brewer. On defense, Brewer got a stop and a rebound. Her rebound gave her 800 career boards as a Lady Raider. She is the 9th player in program history to achieve 800 rebounds at Tech.
The Lady Raiders’ offense went a bit stagnant halfway through the fourth quarter, going on a three-minute scoring drought. They also had some trouble taking care of the ball with four turnovers in that time. Defensively, they allowed Oklahoma State to go on a 10-0 run.
Tucker took the lid off the basket for the Lady Raiders with a tough finish on the inside. Both teams traded basket down the stretch of the game, but the offensive output by the Lady Raiders was just too much for the Cowgirls to overcome.
Ultimately, the Tech women’s basketball team left victorious over Oklahoma State, 109-79.
The Lady Raiders will continue their season with a road game against Kansas State at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.