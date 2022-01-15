The Lady Raiders defeated No. 25 Kansas State by a score of 64-45 at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 at the United Supermarkets Arena.
With the win over KSU, Tech now holds an overall record of 9-7 and a conference record of 2-3. The only other conference team that Tech has beaten was No. 9 Texas in December, meaning both of the team’s conference wins are against ranked opponents.
Head coach Krista Gerlich said playing ranked teams has helped the team’s confidence.
“I don’t think there’s anybody on our schedule that we can’t beat,” Coach Gerlich said. “I just think it’s a matter of us getting in the way of ourselves and our kids are finally starting to put that together.”
Junior forward Bryn Gerlich got things started for the Lady Raiders with a deep three. However, this would not be Gerlich’s only deep shot of the quarter.
In the first quarter alone, Gerlich knocked down three deep shots behind the arch. She led her team with these nine points in the first quarter, with senior guard Vivian Gray trailing closely behind with eight points.
Gerlich said she does not recognize herself when she knocks down shots like those.
“I feel like I’m a different person. I don’t really know what I was doing to be honest,” Gerlich said. “My teammates have been pouring confidence into me all season and so finally getting to see the ball go through the basket more than once in a game was really nice, and we needed that win, so all the emotions were just kind of coming out all at once.”
The Lady Raiders won the first quarter battle 23-7, holding the Wildcats at seven points.
Tech maintained this lead throughout the second quarter. With about one minute remaining, they achieved a 20 point lead, which was their largest lead of the night.
Gray passed Gerlich and became the team’s leading scorer by the end of the first half with 14 points.
Gray said nothing goes through her mind when she finds her offensive rhythm.
“Honestly, that’s when I play best,” Gray said. “Coach tells me to do it all the time, and I struggle with that because I get in my head a lot, but I think once I get into the rhythm and hit the first couple of shots, it just follows.”
In the third quarter, the Wildcats outscored Tech 21-13, but the Lady Raiders still came out on top.
The Wildcats outscored Tech 23-13 in the third quarter, but Tech held an 18 point lead over about halfway through the quarter. By the end, however, that lead dwindled down to only 10 points.
With only ten minutes remaining and a close score, both teams still had the ability to claim the win.
Coach Gerlich said the team talked about finishing in the timeout right before the start of the fourth quarter.
“We really talked about putting the nail in the coffin and learning how to finish games,” Coach Gerlich said. “Kansas State is very capable of putting together big runs when you can shoot the ball like that, so I thought our kids really locked it down.”
Tech cranked up their defense throughout the fourth quarter, keeping Kansas State from scoring until there were four minutes remaining and outscoring the Wildcats 11-2 in the fourth quarter.
“I am so proud of our girls,” Coach Gerlich said. “I think that’s probably the most complete game we’ve played this year from start to finish. Following our game plan, keeping our composure, and just continuing to do the easy things that we talked about in practice.”
The Lady Raiders next game will be on the road against TCU on Wednesday in Fort Worth. TCU defeated the Lady Raiders in their last matchup, but Tech won the three prior to that (including a 2019-20 sweep).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.