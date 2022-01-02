The Texas Tech women’s basketball team fell to Oklahoma 97-91 at 2 p.m. on Jan. 2 at United Super Markets Arena.
The Lady Raiders opened inter-conference play against Oklahoma after having their last match up against UIW cancelled due to COVID-19 complications earlier this week.
Vivian Gray started the game with seven early points, the last two of the seven coming on a put-back layup after an offensive rebound.
Junior guard Bryn Gerlich and Junior guard Tatum Veitenheimer hit back-to-back threes later in the game, cutting into Oklahoma’s second quarter lead.
After nearly four minutes without a field goal, senior guard Lexy Hightower hits a corner three to cut Oklahoma’s lead down to three.
Senior forward Taylah Thomas led the Lady Raiders in scoring at halftime with 13 points shooting 83 percent from the field. The Lady Raiders entered the second half shooting 48 percent from the field and 50 percent from three.
After an Oklahoma three pointer to open the third quarter, the Lady Sooners built a 15-2 run to give them their biggest lead of the game at 18 points.
Tech's Hightower helped answer to their run, knocking down a three pointer to capitalize on a Lady Raider 9-0 run and cut the Lady Sooners' lead to 15.
The Lady Raiders finish the third quarter with a 19-4 run to cut a once 25-point Oklahoma lead down to just 10 going into the fourth.
Oklahoma responded to Techs third quarter run with two back-to-back threes to extend their lead back to 16 points.
Oklahoma hits 13 three-pointers and scores 97 total points to beat Texas Tech in the first game of Big 12 Conference play, despite Tech's Thomas finishing with 25 points and 9 rebounds, followed by Gray’s 21 points and 9 rebounds.
The Lady Raiders will head to Austin next Wednesday, Jan. 5 to face the No.12 Texas Longhorns at 7 p.m.
