Texas Tech women’s basketball head coach Marlene Stollings announced the signing of Colorado transfer guard Emma Clarke to a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.
Clarke is transferring to Tech after completing her first two seasons of basketball at Colorado, where she averaged 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. In her latter season at Colorado, Clarke averaged almost 10 points and five rebounds per game.
Clarke showed improvement in all facets from her freshman to sophomore season while playing in all 30 games, starting in 29 of them. Clarke’s scoring prowess shined at different points throughout her sophomore season, including a three-game span where she scored 17, 19 and then a season-high 21 points.
In a Lady Raider system that emphasizes getting good looks from beyond the arc at a high volume, Clarke’s marksmanship from deep will look to accent coach Stollings’ play style at Tech. Clarke made three or more three-pointers in eight of her outings last season, averaging above a 30 percent clip from the three-point line.
On the other side of the ball, Clarke’s rebounding remained consistent all season, as her 6’1 frame and athletic ability adds another element to her rebounding ability.
This is the first of potentially several off-season moves for the Lady Raiders as they continue to work to improve season-by-season with the right personnel.
