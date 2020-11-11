On Wednesday, Texas Tech women’s basketball senior Vivian Gray was named to the Cheryl Miller Award Watch List.
Gray is one of 20 players nationwide to earn the honor. However, this is no new feat to Gray, as this is the second year in a row she has been named to the watch list. In fact, last season, she surpassed the watch list and was recognized as a top-10 finalist in 2019.
The award, founded just four years ago, recognizes the nation’s top small forward annually in NCAA Division I college basketball, according to the award website. The 20 initial candidates were selected by a committee of college basketball’s top personnel.
The candidate list will be shortened to the top-10 in early February, then a month later, the five finalists will be recognized in front of Ms. Miller and the selection committee. Finally, on Friday, April 9, 2021, the winner of the award will be presented.
Gray has been selected to the watch list after a junior season averaging 19.3 points per game, good for second in the Big 12, according to Tech Athletics. She also ranked ninth in assists per game and 13th in steals.
This season, Gray and the Lady Raider basketball team will open the year on Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. against UTRGV at home.
