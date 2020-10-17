The Lady Raiders began the Texas A&M Fall Invitational with momentum after victories in both doubles and singles events.
The duo of sophomore Nell Miller and junior Kaitlin Staines began the weekend with a 2-0 start in doubles play. In their first match, they defeated the Longhorns’ tandem of Peyton Stearns and Malaika Rapolu 6-2, then Rice’s duo of Michaela Haet and Linda Huang the following round.
In singles play, Staines retained her momentum and shot out to a three-set defeat over Rice’s Diae El Jardi. Miller won the second singles event of the day in a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Rishona Israel Lewis of Texas.
The third, and final singles victory of the day came from freshman Olivia Mikkelson, who defeated Andrea Fuchs 6-3, then 7-5 in her first collegiate event for the Lady Raiders, according to Tech Athletics. The only loss of the day came from freshman Kailey Evans, who dropped a close matchup against Texas State. Evans was also in her first collegiate tournament.
Overall, Tech went 3-1 in singles and 2-0 in doubles on the first day of play at College Station.
Matches will continue on Saturday beginning with one match of doubles and one match of singles at 11 a.m.
