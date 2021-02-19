On Sunday, the Lady Raiders will face Abilene Christian at 10:30 a.m. at the McLeod Tennis Center, according to Tech Athletics.
The Wildcats head to Lubbock with an overall 3-5 record and are 0-5 while on the road, according to ACU Sports.
The Lady Raiders have faced ACU six times since 1999 and each game has taken place in Lubbock, according to Tech Athletics.
In those six games, Tech holds an undefeated 6-0 record against the Wildcats, according to Tech Athletics. Last season the Lady Raiders swept ACU in a 4-0 victory while at the McLeod Tennis Center.
This match was scheduled for last weekend however was postponed to Sunday due to weather conditions throughout the state of Texas, according to a Tech Athletics release.
Tech will move on the face New Mexico at 11 a.m. on Monday. The match is scheduled to take place in at the McLeod Tennis Center, according to Tech Athletics.
The Lady Raiders post a 4-5 record against the Lobos and are 3-3 while at the McLeod Tennis Center, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech has won the past four times the pair have faced one another, according to Tech Athletics. Last season, the Lady Raiders had a 4-1 victory versus New Mexico while at home.
The Lobos have only played in two matches this season but hold a perfect 2-0 overall record, according to New Mexico Sports.
While in Colorado, New Mexico defeated Metro State 5-2 and swept Colorado State University Pueblo 7-0, according to New Mexico Sports.
Before the Lobos take the court with the Lady Raiders, they will face ACU at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Tech was scheduled to face Southern Methodist on Monday however, the match was canceled due to weather conditions, according to Tech Athletics.
