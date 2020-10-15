The Texas Tech women’s tennis team will be participating in the Texas A&M Fall Invitational this weekend in College Station. They will be looking to build off their momentum from the Oklahoma University Invitational, where they went 4-1 as a team on their final day.
Besides the host, Texas A&M, schools such as Texas, Louisiana State, Rice and Texas State will be in attendance, according to Tech Athletics. With the first three having all been ranked in the ITA top 30 last year, this invitational will mark a big test for Texas Tech.
This will be the second collegiate tournament of the season for the Lady Raiders, withstanding their two Lubbock based tournaments earlier this fall.
Nell Miller, Kaitlin Staines, Olivia Mikkelson and Kailey Evans are all scheduled to make the trip, according to Tech Athletics. The A&M Fall Invitational will be Mikkelson’s collegiate debut for Texas Tech.
Last weekend in Norman, Oklahoma, Tech’s Kaitin Staines stood out in her Tech debut, winning top singles honors on the back of her 3-0 performance. In addition to Staines, freshmen Camryn Stepp and Kailey Evans also picked up their first collegiate singles wins representing Texas Tech.
Their weekend in College Station will open on Friday at 11 a.m. and close on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.