The Texas Tech women’s tennis team went 2-0 in doubles play and picked up a pair of singles wins in their final day of play at the Texas A&M Fall Invitational.
The bread and butter for the Lady Raiders on the weekend was their doubles play, finishing 6-1 over the three-day tournament.
On Sunday, Tech’s tandem of sophomore Nell Miller and freshman Kailey Evans would defeat the LSU duo of Anna Loughlan and Eden Richardson 7-5 early, while junior Kaitlin Staines and freshman Olivia Mikkelson would finish off Paris Corley and Safiya Carrigton later on by a final score of 6-3.
Mikkelson and Evans would both come up big in singles play on Sunday as well.
The Boulder City, Nevada, native, Mikkelson, defeated Texas A&M’s Elise Robbins on Sunday with a decisive 6-0, 6-1 victory. The win would secure her a perfect 3-0 singles record to go along with her 2-1 doubles record on her first weekend of collegiate competition, according to Tech Athletics.
Evans, on the other hand, would beat Anna Loughlan 6-2, 6-2, on her way to a 2-1 singles finish.
In her final match of the tournament, Miller was defeated in a three-set match by Texas A&M’s Katya Townsend.
Staines would retire in the second set of her final match of the weekend against LSU’s Paris Corley.
Tech will be back home next weekend to compete in the Lubbock UTR Event at the Burgess-Rushing Tennis Center Oct. 23 through Oct. 25.
