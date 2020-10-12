This past weekend, the Lady Raiders traveled to Norman, Oklahoma, to partake in the OU Invitational. As a team, the Lady Raiders finished with a combined record of four wins and one loss.
In singles play, Tech transfer Kaitlin Staines took home a singles title after a 3-0 record through her matches. This was Staines’ first collegiate event appearance as a Red Raider. Staines earned wins over the Corley sisters from Oklahoma on Saturday, and a victory over Arkansas’ Indianna Spink on Sunday.
Along with Staines, two other Lady Raiders picked up their first career singles wins in freshman Camryn Stepp and freshman Kailey Evans. Stepp earned her first victory of the tournament over Arkansas’ Claire Slaughter, and Evans won her first game as a Lady Raider against Arkansas attendee Kelly Keller.
On the doubles scene, Evans and Miller united to defeat the Arkansas tandem of Zerulo and Tatum Rice on Sunday.
The Tech women’s tennis team will return to Norman this upcoming weekend to continue their season. Play begins on Friday.
