After the termination of former Texas Tech women’s basketball head coach Marlene Stollings, the program went in a new direction with the hiring of Krista Gerlich in late August.
Along with Stollings, her staff was also wiped from the university and left Gerlich in search of a new staff to build just three months shy of a new season.
However, she got it done with hand-picked coaches that garnered experience both alongside Gerlich and across the country. Directly under Gerlich will be newly instated associate head coach, JC Carter, who bolstered an impressive resume before traveling to Lubbock.
At Florida State, where he served as an assistant coach while helping lead his team to a 48-17 record over two seasons, Carter spent a lot of time working with guards.
Coming to Tech’s program, one of which is heavily predicated around guard-play, Carter’s experience was the perfect fit.
“The pressure is going to come more on our guards this year,” Carter said. “We’re working so that they can handle that pressure and that responsibility, but at the same time instilling a confidence that they’ll need every day.”
With 6-foot-5 forward Brittany Brewer leaving Tech to take the next step of her career with the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA, Tech was left with a hole not only in the post department, but also the scoring department.
Brewer had 64 more field goals made than the next-highest player on the team last season, according to Tech Athletics. She also averaged a team-high 16.6 points per game.
With the transition to a guard-based roster, Carter’s hiring added fluidity to the move.
But it is more than a one-person effort to manufacture a winning roster in three months.
Gerlich added four more integral pieces that have all meshed to produce a productive atmosphere prior to the season.
“It’s seemed like the most natural relationship of a new staff that I’ve ever been a part of,” Carter said.
Across the court, another new face in assistant coach Ashley Crawford has identical feelings. In what has been only a couple of months of work has been made easier by the new, eager faces.
“Coach JC [Carter] brings a light to us in making us laugh but at the same time keeping us on track,” Crawford said. “It doesn’t even feel like it’s only been a couple of months, it feels like he’s been with us for a long time.”
Crawford said the addition of the new coaches do not feel like new hires, but adding new family members to the group. In Gerlich’s introductory news conference, she emphasized having a family atmosphere and putting mental health ahead of everything.
The players and the coaches have appeared to have bonded and created a positive atmosphere in three short months. Gerlich’s connection to her new hires off the court stretches on-court as well. Forming tandems that produce the best learning and social experiences for the players.
“Sometimes the way we explain stuff to players Is like good cop, bad cop. She might be passionate and really explaining something, and then I’m more on the calm, cool and collected end.” Crawford said.
Gerlich and Crawford’s relationship stems further than just now, as they spent seven years working together at UT Arlington. They have built a chemistry and learned to work with each other in the most productive way possible, Crawford said.
After talking to several members of Gerlich’s new staff, one thing was steadfast: The group’s likeness in terms of their values. After a 1,690 trip from Oregon State, assistant coach Eric Ely decided to join Gerlich in Lubbock with a strong history of winning under his belt.
Ely was part of three Pac-12 titles and a Final Four appearance. While bringing a winner’s mentality to Lubbock, he was met by a staff who had the same mindset.
“His values and character align with ours,” Crawford said.
On the other end, coach Carter knew Ely prior, but still said the similar winning mindsets and respect for each other that has been built up through the years is prevalent.
The connection between the coaches is vastly important, as they need to function at the highest level to produce the X’s and O’s for the roster; but at the same time, a well-functioning coaching staff makes communication with the players easier.
“Some days maybe I need to be the good cop, but other days maybe I need to have a strong voice and support what she [Gerlich] says to the players,” Carter said. “Sometimes our players need the head coach to tell them ‘good job’, and we as the assistants can be more stern … I feel like we do feed off of each other pretty well on that.”
At 1 p.m. on Nov. 25, Gerlich, her staff and the women’s basketball team will take the floor for the first time in the Gerlich-era, and welcome the visiting UTRGV Vaqueros at the United Supermarkets Arena.
