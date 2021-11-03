Nov. 11 marks the beginning of the season for the Texas Tech women’s basketball team.
The team will participate in 12 non-conference matches to kick off the season, which will last until Dec. 29, according to Texas Tech Athletics. Six matches will be hosted at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Last season, the Lady Raiders had an overall record of 10-15, falling to Kansas State 75-65 in the first round of the Big 12 tournament, according to Tech Athletics.
In this year’s Big 12 preseason poll, Tech tied with Kansas State for eighth to win the Big 12 women’s basketball regular season title, according to Big 12 Sports. Junior forward Bryn Gerlich said seeing the team’s preseason ranking motivated them to improve.
“Our preseason rankings were almost a bit offensive to us,” Gerlich said. “We just think we’re going to do better than that.”
To open the season, the Lady Raiders will take on Southeastern Louisiana at home on Nov. 11, according to Tech Athletics. The two teams have had three matchups in the past, the last one in 2015 resulting in Tech winning 113-51.
The Lions had a record of 11-8 last season, according to Southeastern Louisiana Athletics. The team reached the Southland Conference Basketball Tournament semifinals last season but fell to Sam Houston 79-77 after senior guard Morgan Carrier missed the game-winner.
Tech will then host Weber State on Nov. 16, according to Tech Athletics. This is the first time the two teams will matchup.
The Wildcats had a record of 2-20 last season, falling to Northern Arizona 82-68 in the first round of the Big Sky tournament, according to Weber State Athletics.
On Nov. 19, the Lady Raiders will host Lamar for their third matchup, according to Tech Athletics. The Lady Raiders have won every game against Lamar in the past, their last matchup having a score of 73-52, according to Tech Athletics.
Lamar had a record of 10-14 last season, falling to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears 69-55 in the Southland Conference Tournament quarterfinals, according to Lamar Athletics.
Tech will host Texas State on Nov. 22 for the last home game before the Van Chancellor Classic. Tech has won three out of the four matchups against the Bobcats, losing the last one 87-70 in 2017, according to Tech Athletics.
Last season, Texas State had a tied record of 11-11, losing to Troy 103-90 in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinals, according to Texas State Athletics.
To kick off the Van Chancellor Classic, Tech will take on the Cardinals of Ball State on Nov. 26, according to Tech Athletics. This will be the first time that the two teams have gone head-to-head.
Ball State had an overall record of 14-11 last season, falling to Ohio in the Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinals 61-59, according to Ball State Athletics.
Tech will take on Old Dominion on Nov. 27 for the second day of the Van Chancellor Classic, according to Tech Athletics. The two teams have only met one other time in the 1998-1999 season, where Tech lost 85-64.
The Monarchs had a record of 13-11 last season, falling to Rice 62-60 in the Conference USA Tournament semifinals, according to ODU Sports.
For the final game of the Van Chancellor Classic, the Lady Raiders will go up against New Mexico on Nov. 28, according to Tech Athletics.
In Tech’s last matchup against the Lobos, Tech lost 90-56, making its record against them 9-4, according to Tech Athletics.
Last season New Mexico had a record of 15-5, according to New Mexico Athletics. The Lobos fell 90-85 against California Baptist in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament to close out their season.
On Dec. 2, the Lady Raiders will return home and participate in the Big 12/SEC Challenge by hosting Georgia, according to Tech Athletics. This is the first time that the two teams will face each other.
Last season the fourth-seeded Bulldogs had a record of 21-7, according to Georgia Athletics. In the NCAA second round, the Lady Bulldogs fell to Oregon 57-50.
Tech will go back on the road to face UNLV on Dec. 12, according to Tech Athletics. This is the first time that the two teams will face each other.
The Lady Rebels finished last season with a record of 15-9, ending their season in the Midwest Tournament quarterfinals falling to Wyoming 72-56.
Tech will move forward to face Ole Miss on Dec. 20 for the first day of the West Palm Invitational, according to Tech Athletics. The two teams have faced each other three times in the past, with Tech holding a 2-1 record over Ole Miss.
Ole Miss finished with a record of 15-12 last season, falling to Rice 71-58 in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament championship game.
For the second game of the West Palm Invitational, Tech will take on LSU, according to Tech Athletics. In the five matchups these two teams have had, LSU holds a winning record of 4-1 over the Lady Raiders.
Junior center Ella Tofaeono said LSU is one of the games she is most excited for.
“I am looking forward to the SEC games since I wasn’t able to showcase everything I can do at A&M,” Tofaeono said. “Probably the LSU, Baylor and UT games are the ones I am the most excited for.”
For the final game of non-conference play, Tech will host Incarnate Word on Dec. 29, according to Tech Athletics. Tech is currently undefeated against Incarnate Word and will look to keep that streak alive to close out the program’s schedule against non-Big 12 teams.
