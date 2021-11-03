The Lady Raider basketball team will open its Big 12 schedule at 2 p.m. on Jan. 2 against Oklahoma at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Lady Raiders will take an early trip to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns at 7 p.m. on Jan. 5. Texas finished tied for second as the Longhorns received two first place votes in the Big 12 preseason poll, according to Big 12 Sports. Texas’ freshman forward Aaliyah Moore was named the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year.
Tech will host Oklahoma State at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 and Kansas State at 2 p.m. on Jan. 15 before a brief road trip to play Texas Christian and Kansas.
The Lady Raiders will return to the United Supermarkets Arena to face Baylor at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26. Baylor finished first in the Big 12 preseason poll, receiving seven of 10 first place votes, according to Big 12 Sports.
Tech will then host Iowa State at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 29, at the United Supermarkets Arena. Iowa State tied with Texas for second in the Big 12 preseason poll, according to Big 12 Sports.
The Lady Raiders will host Texas at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 before a road trip to play Oklahoma State and Oklahoma in mid-February.
Tech will host Kansas and West Virginia in two home games before hosting Texas Christian at 7 p.m. on March 2 for senior night. Tech will wrap up its regular season and Big 12 schedules against Baylor in Waco at 2 p.m. on March 6.
