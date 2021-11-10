In an off-season that saw five players transfer out of the program, including two of their three leading scorers last season, Lady Raiders head coach Krista Gerlich and her staff were forced to retool their roster heading into the 2021-22 season.
The transfer additions emphasize the program’s commitment to competing in a new era of NCAA athletics.
In April, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors ratified a one-time transfer rule that grants athletes immediate eligibility, ushering in an offseason with record numbers of student-athletes entering the transfer portal. Over 1,200 athletes are entering and exiting the portal this offseason, according to the NCAA.
Not exempt from this trend, the Lady Raiders had five players of their own transfer out of Lubbock this summer. Among those leaving is senior Lexi Gordon, who departed for Duke this summer.
Gordon was one of two Lady Raiders to start every game last season, the other being Preseason All-Big 12 senior Vivian Gray, and the 15.7 points per game Gordon averaged last season landed her on the second team, according to Tech Athletics.
The program, faculty and coaches immediately sought to fill these holes in the roster, landing commitments from sought after transfers with dynamic skillsets.
Headlining the group is redshirt junior guard Bre’Amber Scott, who joins the Lady Raiders from the University of Arkansas Little Rock.There, Scott played nine games before she entered the transfer portal, averaging a team-high 18.0 points per contest, according to the Arkansas Little Rock Athletics website.
Scott has experience in primetime basketball from her two-year stint at Mississippi State, which included national championship appearance as a freshman.
Tech found another experienced, high-scoring guard in Lexy Hightower. Staying close to home, the Amarillo native joins the Lady Raiders after three successful seasons at West Texas A&M.
She ended her Lady Buff career as a three-time All-American and two-time Lone Star Conference Player of the Year, making her one of the most sought-after Division II players in the transfer portal. Averaging 17.3 points per game last season, she will provide experience and much-needed scoring for the Lady Raiders.
Continuing to bolster the roster with Division I experience, the Lady Raiders landed former Arkansas forward Taylah Thomas.
Coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance last season, the 6-foot-1 senior started all 28 games while averaging 4.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, according to the Razorback program website.
Thomas will be an important front-court option for Gerlich this coming season, as she proved to be an impactful presence throughout SEC play, averaging nearly six rebounds per contest against conference foes.
Also joining Tech is former Southern Methodist guard Rhyle McKinley, who appeared in six games as a freshman.
Though her time with the Mustangs was brief, McKinley averaged eight points per game, breaking double digits four times, according SMU athletics website.
The youngest of this year’s transfer class, McKinley will look to find her place within the Lady Raider rotation and build off the success she had at SMU.
Tech concluded its offseason with the signing of Tatum Veitenheimer, a junior who spent her first three years at Oklahoma.
Veitenheimer had a decorated high school career at Windhorst High School, which saw her lead the program to a 48-0 record in district play. During her time in Norman, Veitenheimer appeared in 80 games, starting 48 of them. As a junior last season, she averaged 4.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game for the Sooners, the rebounding mark being a career best.
These newest additions to the roster will give the Lady Raiders a well-rounded roster where Gerlich can pick the final five that will be on the court.
The Lady Raiders open its season at the United Supermarkets Arena at 7 p.m. against Southeastern Louisiana, Thursday, Nov. 11.
