The Texas Tech women’s basketball team won their 11th game in a row, taking a 115-58 victory over University of Texas at San Antonio in United Supermarkets Arena on Sunday.
The Lady Raiders' starting lineup consisted of freshman guard Alexis Tucker, sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, junior guard Sydney Goodson, junior guard Jo'Nah Johnson and senior forward Brittany Brewer.
The game started with back-and-forth scoring battle as UTSA stayed on top for the first few minutes of the game, until a Goodson steal sparked the Lady Raiders' defense.
A defensive swarm initiated a 7-0 Tech run, which gave them their first lead of the game. To add to the already intense defense, Tech applied a full-court press to speed the game up even more.
The Lady Roadrunners finished the game with 24 turnovers as a result of the constant defensive pressure by Tech.
Tech’s offense was looking just as fluid. Over halfway through the first period, the Lady Raiders missed just four shots on 12 attempts along with 12 of their points coming from in the paint.
The Lady Raiders remained dominant on both ends throughout the quarter with good defense on one end, and efficient offense on the other, giving the Lady Raiders a 30-12 lead after the first quarter.
The second quarter started with a defensive stop, as a long possession was capped off by the defense of the Lady Raiders, causing a shot clock violation.
On the other end, Carr displayed her scoring on all levels. Her speed helped get through the defense of the Roadrunners.
Junior guard Karrington Donald was trying to keep UTSA alive with a pair of three-pointers, which momentarily stopped Tech from pulling away.
Despite the short burst from the Lady Roadrunners, Tech would not be denied at the rim. Gordon and Brewer finished a pair of strong layups to give Tech a 43-20 lead halfway through the second quarter.
Until the halfway point of the second quarter, Tech only had three turnovers, and did not allow UTSA to convert on any of them; conversely, the Lady Roadrunners had nine turnovers, which Tech capitalized on with 19 points off of turnovers.
Tech’s head coach Marlene Stollings said she was extremely pleased with how we took care of the ball. She continued saying it is a big improvement, and the Lady Raiders have to remain strong in that category going into conference play.
Brewer remained dominant in the paint, with three blocks and 13 points at halftime. Her paint presence was just a small part of how dominant the Lady Raiders were in the first half. As a team, they had 32 points in the paint.
The second half started with more of the same. A designed play off of the inbound passes led to a Tucker layup on the inside. Brewer kept the interior baskets coming, with three consecutive inside finishes. Brewer finished with 22 points.
The Lady Roadrunners’ offense early in the second half was sparked by freshman Adryana Quezada, who found her way inside for some layups. Her offense sparked a back-and-forth scoring display from both teams, but the Lady Raiders finally put an end to that.
Brewer’s interior defense led to many fastbreak opportunities for Tech. Halfway through the third period, Brewer tallied her sixth block of the game, which on the other end, resulted in a Gordon layup, who finished with 31-points to surpass her season-high.
Carr also had an impressive offensive performance. She shot well from deep in the evening, making four of her seven three-pointers. Her shooting led her to a season-high scoring performance with 21 points.
Defensively, Tech played aggressive, all while not fouling very much. Their play on both ends throughout the third quarter gave them a 79-49 lead going into the final quarter of play.
Tucker and Johnson started off the fourth quarter by scoring a pair of buckets. Tucker with a layup, and Johnson with a three-pointer.
Through the first three quarters of play, Tech scored above 20 points in all of them. The fourth quarter only improved, as it was their highest-scoring quarter, with 36 points. Defensively, they held the Lady Roadrunners to 20 or below in every quarter, as well.
A strong Johnson and-one officially put five Lady Raiders in double figures on the day, as their offense did not look to slow down at all nearing the end of the game.
Nailah Dillard and Gordon hit a pair of three-pointers to give the Lady Raiders 103 points, breaking the century mark for the first time this season.
Defensively in the final quarter, Tech held the Lady Roadrunners to just nine points, while cruising to their eleventh victory in a row.
The Lady Raiders now enter conference play undefeated and start their Big 12 schedule against Iowa State January 3 at the United Supermarkets Arena.
