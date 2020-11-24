After the cancellation of the remainder of last season due to COVID-19, the Lady Raider basketball team will take the court for the first time in 263 days at 1 p.m. at home against UTRGV.
The 2020 Lady Raiders
There are a lot of firsts for the Lady Raider basketball team on the 2020-‘21 season, the largest of which coming from new head coach Krista Gerlich, who will be coaching her first game at Tech on Wednesday.
Tech will welcome UTRGV at 1 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena in hopes of kicking off the Gerlich era in winning fashion.
From last year, the Lady Raiders have a bit of a different look after losing leading scorer, rebounder and six-foot-five shot blocker Brittany Brewer to the WNBA Draft; however, Tech has refueled around the court in her absence.
One of the most impactful transfers in women’s college basketball, Vivian Gray, made the choice to become a Lady Raider prior to the season.
Gray was the second-leading scorer in the Big 12 last season, according to Big 12 statistics, and is the top returning scorer in D1 women’s basketball, in terms of scoring average over her career.
Last season, Gray averaged 19.3 points, according to Tech Athletics, and averages an even higher 19.7 on her career.
She now joins the scoring tandem of junior guard Chrislyn Carr and senior guard Lexi Gordon on the hardwood. Both Carr and Gordon were top-20 scorers in the conference last season, and upped their totals as the season progressed.
The trio will likely make up the bulk of the scoring for Tech, but the sound, unselfish history of Gerlich-led teams leads that up for debate, as the Lady Raiders boast a plethora of scoring options.
On the wings are transfer guards, junior Najé Murray and junior Bryn Gerlich, who will be looked to for consistent offense for Tech.
Returning scorers include senior guard Andrayah Adams, who exploded numerous times last year with four, 20-plus-point outings. At her side comes Alexis Tucker, who led the team and, at points, the conference in field goal percentage as one of the most efficient scorers in the league.
The Lady Raiders will look to build on an 18-11 record last season.
With a new coaching staff, new players and a new season, the Lady Raiders are primed for a solid inaugural season under Gerlich.
About UTRGV
The Vaqueros will enter the 2020-’21 season after a middle of the pack finish in WAC-play one year ago. Led by third-year head coach Lane Lord, UTRGV is looking to take the next step toward a positive season.
Last year, they finished an even 8-8 in conference play behind an overall 13-7 record, according to Tech Athletics.
They will be led by senior guard Amara Graham, who is returning after averaging 10.8 points last season, good for third-highest on the team.
Graham garnered a Preseason All-WAC team selection after her efforts last season.
The Series between Tech & UTRGV
According to Tech Athletics, this will be just the second time the Lady Raiders have matched off against UTRGV since 2017.
In the same year, Tech won 80-64 behind 21 points on only two missed shots from Jada Terry. Brewer was also on the floor for Tech.
On the other end, for the Vaqueros, Graham was active and finished the game with eight points, second-highest on her team, as a freshman.
Game Day Procedures
Tech announced Monday the implementation of numerous new procedures to ensure safety and well-being inside United Supermarkets Arena.
Per usual, there will be strict enforcement of face coverings while inside the arena, per Tech Athletics. Fans who do not wear masks will be issued to warnings, and then could potentially lose ticket privileges on the season.
There will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the arena and social distancing will be enforced.
