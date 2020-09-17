As of Thursday, Sept. 17, the Tech women’s basketball roster has 13 active players. The roster currently consists of three forwards between the heights of 6’0” and 6’2”, nine guards between 5’5” and 6’0” and one center at 6’4”, according to Tech Athletics.
The Lady Raiders have a completely new coaching staff from last year, led by new head coach Krista Gerlich, who accepted the job in mid-August.
Gerlich is looking for four players to complete her roster for the upcoming 2020-2021 season, according to a release by Texas Tech. Those who are interested must contact Jared Boyd, who is serving as chief of staff for the Lady Raiders, prior to tryouts at 806-368-2392 or by e-mail at Jared.Boyd@ttu.edu.
The tryouts will be hosted by the women’s basketball team at 5 p.m. on Sept. 27 inside of United Supermarkets Arena.
