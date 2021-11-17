The Texas Tech women’s basketball team will host Lamar at 7 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the United Supermarkets Arena for its third game of the season.
The Lady Raiders are coming off a two-game winning streak, defeating Southeastern Louisiana 67-45 last Thursday in their home opener and Weber State 62-44 on Tuesday night.
Junior center Ella Tofaeono led the team against Southeastern Louisiana with 18 points throughout the 40 minutes, according to Texas Tech Athletics. Senior forward Taylah Thomas and freshman guard Rhyle McKinney trailed behind, each scoring 15 points.
Thomas also tallied 10 rebounds in the home opener victory, while junior forward Bryn Gerlich completed five assists, according to Tech Athletics.
Against the Wildcats, McKinney scored 21 of the 62 points for the Lady Raiders, making this her first 20-point collegiate game, according to Tech Athletics. Senior guard Lexy Hightower trailed behind with 13 points in her 35 minutes of gameplay.
Freshman center Khadija Faye led in rebounds with 10, while Hightower completed three assists to lead the team, according to Tech Athletics.
With a 1-2 record, Lamar is coming off a loss against Ole Miss on Tuesday night, according to Lamar Athletics.
In the first two games of the season, sophomore guard Sabria Dean led the Lady Cardinals in points, scoring 14 in the season opener and 31 in the 107-37 victory against Howard Payne, according to Lamar Athletics.
Senior guard Anyssia Gibbs leads the team in rebounds, recording a total of 23 in the past three games, according to Lamar Athletics, her most in a game being 11 in the season opener against New Mexico.
Junior guard Kayla Mitchell currently leads the team in assists, recording 16 throughout this season, according to Lamar Athletics. Twelve of her assists came from the 107-point victory against Howard Payne.
In the past, the Lady Raiders have faced the Cardinals twice and won both times, according to Tech Athletics. In their last matchup in 2012, Tech defeated Lamar 73-52 at home.
Fans can watch the Lady Raiders go head-to-head with the Lady Cardinals on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
