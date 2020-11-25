In the first game of the Gerlich era, the Texas Tech women’s basketball team defeated UTRGV at home 89-56 to open the season.
Lineup Updates:
The Lady Raiders were without a few pieces to their roster heading into the game against UTRGV. According to head coach Krista Gerlich, both Jo’Nah Johnson and Jada Walton are out for the season with injuries. The Lady Raiders were also without freshman center Khadija Faye, as she is participating in international competition.
The Lady Raiders’ starting five for the game was junior guard Chrislyn Carr, sophomore forward Alexis Tucker, senior forward Vivian Gray, junior forward Bryn Gerlich and senior guard Lexi Gordon.
Key Takeaways
The Lady Raiders got off to quick start on both ends.
Defensively, stout defense on the perimeter and team rotations led to UTRGV having a tough time finding open looks.
On the offensive end, Tucker and Gray were taking over for the Lady Raiders. As a facilitator, Gray was finding open teammates and dicing through the Vaquero defense. She also had a pair of mid-range jumpshots. Tucker was the leading scorer for Tech early on, notching seven points through six minutes of play on a perfect shooting percentage.
Tech freshman forward Khyla Wade-Warren made her presence felt on the inside as the tallest member of the Lady Raiders. On her second possession on the floor, Wade-Warren stopped a Vaquero drive with an emphatic block to get Tech back on offense.
After one quarter, the Lady Raiders led 26-15 over UTRGV while shooting 50 percent from the field (10-20).
The duo of Gray and Tucker kept it pushing on offense with a combined 24 points in just 10 minutes played apiece.
But a good amount of Tech’s offense came from stout defense. Through 15 minutes of play, the Lady Raiders forced 11 Vaquero turnovers which they converted into 14 points on the other end. The combination of fast break points and efficiency in the half court propelled Tech to an insurmountable double-digit lead.
At halftime, Tech led 47-20 over the Vaqueros.
The Lady Raiders finished on a 7-0 run while holding UTRGV scoreless for just under three minutes of play.
Into the third quarter, the Lady Raiders kept their foot on the gas.
Halfway through the quarter, Carr found her rhythm from deep to give her 10 points on the afternoon. She was the fourth Lady Raider to get into double digits behind Gray, Gordon and Tucker.
Tech was scoring at all three levels, but it started with dribble penetration in which the Vaqueros could not find an answer to.
All five Lady Raiders on the floor looked confident and were aggressive throughout the game, which opened up looks for the rest of the team.
Defensively, senior guard Maka Jackson assumed the role as a defensive stopper for the Lady Raiders, containing the Vaquero’s leading scorer Amara Graham all game long.
The combination of offense and defense led to the Lady Raiders opening up their biggest lead of the game heading into the final frame, 71-38.
Just a few minutes into the fourth quarter, Tech newcomer, transfer, Najé Murray scored her first points as a Lady Raider with a pull-up jumpshot from the mid-range area.
The Lady Raiders continued their dominance and cruised to a victory over the Vaqueros.
Key Takeaways
Coming into the season, the offensive capability of the Lady Raiders was the focal point of the team. Tech did not disappoint and finished the game with five players in double digits.
Even with the flurry of scorers, Tech shot an efficient 50 percent from the field on the game.
Tech’s leading scorers: Gray: 24 points, Gordon/Tucker: 18 points, Carr: 15 points, Wade-Warren: 10 points.
The defense was just as sound, holding UTRGV to just 37 percent shooting from the field and forcing 17 turnovers. The Lady Raiders’ team chemistry looked good, as seen by the fluid defensive rotations and the stout half-court offense.
Next for the Lady Raiders
Tech women’s basketball will now turn their focus to the 2 p.m. matchup against Houston Baptist on Saturday at home.
