The Texas Tech women’s basketball team defeated Weber State 62-44 at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the United Supermarkets Arena.
This was the second win of the season for the Lady Raiders after grabbing their first win on Thursday, Nov. 11 against Southeastern Louisiana.
Senior guard Vivian Gray was out again after missing the home opener last Thursday. Gray is expected to make her return within the next couple of weeks.
Similar to their game against Southeastern Louisiana, the Lady Raiders started off several points over their in opponent in the first quarter, with a 19-5 lead, Tech was able to hold the Wildcats to 2-of-13 in shooting and forced eight turnovers.
Head coach Krista Gerlich said a strong first quarter is what has been helping the team.
“I mean, that’s what’s saving us right now in these first two games,” Coach Gerlich said. “But we do have to learn how to maintain that energy. We’re not playing with the same energy that we’re starting the game with.”
While the Wildcats were able to outscore the Lady Raiders in the second quarter 15 to 14, Tech held a higher shooting percentage of 44.4 percent and went 3-for-3 on three-pointers.
Coach Gerlich said a low shooting percentage has affected the team all around.
“It felt like because we weren’t scoring as well in the second quarter, it felt like we weren’t defending as well either,” Coach Gerlich said. “And we weren’t, we gave up a lot more points than we did in the first.”
Junior forward Bryn Gerlich and freshman guard Rhyle McKinney led the first half with nine points each. Senior guard Lexy Hightower trailed behind with a total of eight points in the first half for the Lady Raiders, six of those points coming from three-pointers.
The first half finished with Tech holding a 33-20 lead against Weber State.
In the third quarter, the Wildcats outscored Tech 16 to 12. The Lady Raiders scored three of 13 field goals and only one of five three-pointers, Hightower scoring the sole three-pointer.
With Tech holding a 45-36 lead, this marked the first and only time during the game the Lady Raiders were ahead by a single digit.
Coach Gerlich said the team struggled offensively.
“We just have to have a better offensive output,” Coach Gerlich said. “We have goals to keep teams under 55 points, and today’s (goal) was to hold them under 50. Obviously we reached that, but it just felt like it was kind of like pulling teeth trying to get some offensive flow going.”
To open the fourth quarter, the Lady Raiders went on 9-0 run with McKinney scoring two three-pointers and senior forward Taylah Thomas scoring three points of her own.
McKinney ended the game leading the Lady Raiders with 21 points, 15 of those points being from three-pointers. This is her first 20-point game at the collegiate level.
McKinney said she does it all for her teammates.
“I’m doing whatever I can to help my teammates and to help my team get a bigger lead,” McKinney said. “I don’t think about myself. I like to think about it like, ‘If that’s the best option, then I’m going to take it,’ and so I knew we needed to get a big lead.”
Freshman center Khadija Faye ended the game leading with 10 rebounds and Hightower ended with three assists.
Junior forward Bryn Gerlich said her mother’s birthday could not have ended in a more perfect way.
“I think that’s her ideal birthday,” Bryn Gerlich said. “I just think that was probably the best way to end her birthday.”
The Lady Raiders will host Lamar this Friday at 7 p.m.
