Texas Tech defeated Kansas State on Wednesday Feb 19. in the United Supermarkets Arena 69-62.

Sophomore guard Kyler Edwards goes for a layup against Kansas State. Texas Tech defeated Kansas State 69-62 on Wednesday Feb. 19 in the United Supermarkets Arena

 Cassandra Martinez

Texas Tech junior guard Kyler Edwards announced he will return to Texas Tech for another basketball season, he said via Twitter. 

Edwards entered the transfer portal alongside Marcus Santos-Silva just four days ago. 

His decision came after the Red Raiders crowned a new head coach in Mark Adams, and just an hour after sophomore guard Kevin McCullar also opted to remain in the program. 

