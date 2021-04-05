Texas Tech junior guard Kyler Edwards announced he will return to Texas Tech for another basketball season, he said via Twitter.
Edwards entered the transfer portal alongside Marcus Santos-Silva just four days ago.
His decision came after the Red Raiders crowned a new head coach in Mark Adams, and just an hour after sophomore guard Kevin McCullar also opted to remain in the program.
