Junior guard Kyler Edwards returns to Texas Tech basketball this season for his third year in the program.
As a freshman, he played in all 38 of the Red Raiders’ games while averaging 5.5 points per game, according to ESPN.
He was an integral part of Tech’s NCAA Tournament run in 2019. His most notable game of tournament came when he scored 12 points off the bench in the National Championship game against Virginia.
Last year as a sophomore, Edwards started in all 31 games. He averaged 11.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game last season, according to ESPN.
He also earned Big 12 Player of the Week on Jan. 20 after scoring a combined 46 points in games against Iowa State and Kansas State, according to ESPN.
This season, Edwards returns to the program as the most experienced Red Raider on the roster.
He has played in 1,713 game minutes, according to Sports Reference. The next most experienced Red Raider is sophomore forward Terrence Shannon Jr., who played 682 minutes as a freshman last season, according to Sports Reference.
Edwards has not only been contributing on the court, but off the court as well.
When junior guard Mac McClung announced he was transferring from Georgetown and posted a picture of himself jersey swapped into a number zero Tech jersey, Edwards began virtually recruiting him.
Edwards Tweeted at McClung, “I’m trying to win and that #0 tuff ! You want it ???”
As it turns out, Edwards was serious about the offer.
“Mac wanted it and I want to win, so I mean, whatever it takes to win,” Edwards said about the offer.
Edwards will now wear number 11, the same as he wore in high school.
On the court, Edwards will look to be a leader and a voice for the team. Head coach Chris Beard has been very forthcoming this preseason about his respect for Edwards.
“One of the most experienced players in college basketball,” Beard said about Edwards during a media availability before official practices began. “[He has] played in six NCAA tournament games and an overtime, played big minutes as a freshman.
“I have a lot of confidence in Kyler this year as our most experienced returner, a guy that I think can be one of the best guards in college basketball”
Edwards has acknowledged and embraced the impending leadership role he will have this season.
“I feel like as a third-year player, I’ve been through every emotion as an individual player,” he said during a media availability. “So, I can help the younger guys and sometimes the older guys that haven’t been in this situation to just cope with it, and I can give them more confidence in their game.”
Tech will add seven newcomers this season, four of which are true freshmen. The four true freshmen make up the highest ranked freshman class in program history, according to Tech Athletics.
“They all impress me,” Edwards said on the freshmen class. “They came here to work and listen to older guys like me, Marcus (Santos-Silva), AB (Avery Benson), JB (Jamarius Burton) and Mac McClung. They’re ready for the lights.”
As official practice began last week, Edwards said the team has already begun to gain chemistry. The team also just returned from a retreat in the Lubbock area.
“I feel like we’re closer than ever,” Edwards said. “I feel like we’re getting closer each and every day.”
With the season’s start date just over a month away, Edwards is ready to not only involve his teammates with his offensive facilitating, but also by helping them win mental battles.
“I’m one of the leaders on the team,” Edwards said. “I want to get people involved in the game and keep people motivated.”
