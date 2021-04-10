Texas Tech junior guard Kyler Edwards has officially put his name in the transfer portal and move on from Tech, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech basketball’s Twitter account posted the following on Saturday: “‘I’m thankful for all @kyleredwards_ has done here and proud we helped him grow as a player and as a person. We will miss him and wish him success in all he does going forward. Thank you, Kyler.’ - @CoachAdams_TTU”
Edwards would have been the oldest returner for the Red Raiders next season, as he would enter his fourth year in Tech’s program.
Over Edward’s career at Tech, he improved his scoring from five pointer per game as a freshman to 10, according to ESPN.
Edwards will now test the transfer portal in search of another school to round out his collegiate basketball career.
