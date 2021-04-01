Junior guard Kyler Edwards has announced that he is leaving Texas Tech and has put his name in the transfer portal, according to Edward’s Twitter and Instagram.
The news was later confirmed by ESPN insider Jeff Borzello, who said Edwards told ESPN of his entry into the portal Thursday morning.
The 6-foot-4-inch guard averaged 8.7 points-per-game and shot .384 percent from downtown in three seasons with Tech, according to Tech Athletics.
He was the Red Raiders' longest tenured player on the roster in the 2020-2021 season and would have been in the 2021-2022 season.
Edwards was also the last remaining player from Tech’s 2019 National Championship runner-up team. He scored 12 points in the national final game against Virginia.
“I’m thankful for all of the great experiences and everything that I have learned at Texas Tech,” Edwards said on his Twitter. “I’ve been a part of a historic run during my time here. I’ve battled with some of the best teammates and staff in the country. I'm beyond thankful.”
