The Texas Tech soccer team defeated Iowa State 2-1 at 6 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 14 at the Cyclone Sports Complex in Ames, Iowa.
Sophomore forward Gisselle Kozarski scored the game winning goal in the final few minutes of regulation and secured its conference win.
Senior forward Kirsten Davis started off the first half with a shot in the ninth minute that was saved by Cyclone junior goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz.
Cyclone junior midfielder Eva Steckelberg got a shot off in the 15th minute that resulted in a save by Tech on the goal line.
Iowa State junior midfielder Mira Emma had the first close call of the game for the Cyclones with a header that was saved by Tech junior goalkeeper Madison White in the 32nd minute.
In the 35th minute, Cyclone freshman defender Tyra Shand received the first yellow card of the night.
Davis took a shot in the 38th minute that nearly gave Tech the lead but was blocked by three Cyclone defenders. This was Davis’ fourth shot of the night.
In the 41st minute, sophomore forward Kozarski received a yellow card.
Cyclone freshman forward Magdalena Keck got a shot off to close the half that was saved by White.
Iowa State opened the second half with a goal in the 49th minute by Emma that was assisted by redshirt junior forward Kenady Adams. This was Emma’s third goal of the season, allowing her to now lead her team in goals.
A near-goal off a corner kick from Tech senior defender Cassie Hiatt gave Tech the chance to equalize the game, but a save from Silkowitz kept the score 1-0.
Freshman forward Ashleigh Williams scored a goal in the 70th minute that was called back due to offside.
Tech found its equalizer in the 74th minute with a shot from Davis, making this her 13th goal this season and her 44th career goal.
Davis nearly gave Tech its first lead of the night in the 78th minute with a shot to the bottom left of the net, but Silkowitz was able to make the save.
In the 82nd minute, a yellow card was called on a Texas Tech coach.
With five minutes remaining in regulation, Kozarski scored a goal for the Red Raiders, giving them a 2-1 lead.
Regulation ended with the Red Raiders claiming a2-1 win over the Cyclones, giving them a winning conference record of 3-2-1.
Tech finished the 90-minute match with 14 shots and 11 on goal, and Iowa State finished with 12 shots and only four on goal.
