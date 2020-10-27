Texas Tech freshman forward Gisselle Kozarski earned her first Big 12 weekly award, the Freshman of the Week award, after her time on the field during Tech’s match against Iowa State.
During the game, Kozarski scored the game-winning goal in the 42nd minute of the match, according to Big 12 Sports. This goal gave Tech the opportunity to keep the Cyclones scoreless and win their first match of the season 1-0 and improved their record to 1-3-2, according to Tech Athletics.
This game-winning goal was also Kozarski’s first goal in her collegiate career, according to Tech Athletics. Kozarski’s goal gave Tech two points this season.
Kozarski’s award marked the third time this season a Red Raider has earned a Big 12 weekly award, according to Tech Athletics. The two other players recognized were teammates freshman goalkeeper Madison Martin and junior midfielder Charlotte Teeter.
Kozarski and her fellow Red Raiders move on to face No. 12 Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. on Friday while on the road.
