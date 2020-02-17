The Texas Tech track and field director Wes Kittley will be honored by his alma mater at Abilene Christian on Sunday.
Abilene Christian will honor Wes Kittley (‘81) with its most prestigious annual alumni award. The event will be hosted at ACU’s annual Alumni Day Luncheon at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday in the Hunter Welcome Center.
Kittley is being named the 2020 Outstanding Alumnus of the Year. He was selected for his personal and professional achievements, according to an ACU news release. Craig Fisher, the assistant vice president of alumni relations and university relations, announced the awards Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, during ACU’s Homecoming.
“These alumni live out every day the Christ-centered servant-leadership ACU strives to instill in every student,” Fisher said, according to the release. “Wes and Joel (a second recipient) embody what it is to be servant leaders in their careers and every other aspect of their lives.”
Kittley’s story began when he competed for ACU’s track and field. There he was named three-time NAIA All-American Athlete in the 800 meters, according to the release. Kittley then coached the Wildcats, where they received an NCAA record 29 national championship from 1984-99. Adding to this, in 1996 Kittley led the men’s and women’s track and field team to all four Divisions II titles, including indoor and outdoor.
Kittley has coached 12 athletes who have gone on to become Olympians, three Pan-American Games athletes, five World University Games competitors, 16 qualifying athletes for the World Championship and one U.S. National Champion, according to the release. Kittley has also won the league’s Coach of the Year title 19 times and is in the Lone Star Conference Hall of Honor.
Coaching for Tech track and field, Kittley has led the Red Raiders to success. In June 2019, the Red Raiders claimed their first-ever NCAA team championship for the men’s athletics.
Since being at Tech, Kittley has coached 28 NCAA champions, 257 first-team All-America athletes, 173 Big 12 champions, nine Big 12 team championships, 13 Olympians, eight Olympic medalists, seven top-five and 14 top-10 NCAA team finishes. Kittley has also received Outdoor Coach of the Year for 2019 by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
The Abilene Christian Outstanding Alumnus of the Year award acknowledges a person’s lifetime achievement. To be eligible, a recipient must be no older than 40 at the time of the selection.
