Texas Tech’s Director of Track & Field and Cross Country, Wes Kittley, received a contract extension from Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt on Tuesday.
With the extension, Kittley is set to remain the Tech’s Director of Track & Field and Cross Country through 2024, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue to coach here in Lubbock,” Kittley said, according to the release. “We’ve been able to build an incredible program here at Texas Tech, and I am very proud of what track and field represents in West Texas. It’s exciting to continue to serve as the coach for Red Raider nation.”
The extension came after Kittley coached the Red Raiders to Tech’s first men’s NCAA Championship in school history, according to the release. Kittley was also the first Tech coach to be named the USTFCCCA Men’s Coach of the Year along with being honored as the USTFCCCA Mountain Region Men’s Coach of the Year in both the indoor and outdoor season.
As the men’s track and field team won the school’s first men’s national championship, the national title was Kittley’s 30th of his coaching career at the collegiate level, according to the release. In his time coaching the men’s and women’s teams at Abilene Christian from 1985-1999, Kittley coached the Wildcats to 29 national titles.
Both the men’s and women’s track and field teams will start its season at the Corky Classic on Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. in the Sports Performance Center in Lubbock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.