Senior forward Kirsten Davis was awarded Big 12 offensive player of the week Tuesday afternoon for her performance against Oklahoma and Kansas State last week.
Davis recorded the first hat trick of her career against Oklahoma on Thursday, scoring three of the seven goals en route to a victory over the Sooners. With the game 1-0, Davis notched three straight goals to extend the Red Raider lead to 4-0 before halftime.
Against Kansas State, Davis gave the Red Raiders the early lead in the sixth minute to give herself 10 total goals for this season, according to Tech Athletics. Davis also recorded an assist to freshman forward Ashleigh Williams during Sunday's matchup against the Wildcats, giving her five assists this year.
Davis is third in the nation with 10 made goals and only trails the nation's leader by two, according to Tech Athletics. She also leads her team in goals with Williams close behind with eight this season.
This is the second time in Davis' career she has been awarded this honor, her last coming in September 2019. Davis leads the Red Raiders in goals this season and has scored a goal in seven of the past 11 games this year, according to Tech Athletics.
