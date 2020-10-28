Tech volleyball setter Alex Kirby has had an unusual path to becoming a Red Raider. However, she has found her home away from home at Texas Tech.
Junior setter Alex Kirby had a unique path in joining the Red Raider volleyball team. In fact, her athletic career began with her sights set on the same hardwood, but a different sport.
The junior human-sciences major from Knoxville, grew up mostly playing basketball, following in the step of her older siblings, she said.
“I wasn’t a kid who played like five sports when I was younger,” Kirby said “I played pretty much just basketball.”
Her volleyball journey began unplanned, she said. It was not until a family friend was in need of a player when they reached out to Kirby asking if she could fill in for one game. From there, volleyball started to spark Kirby’s interest. Kirby made the transition from basketball to volleyball during her seventh-grade year.
“I could see myself with a future there,” Kirby said.
While attending Hardin Valley Academy in high school, Kirby lettered all four years. She received 2015 4A Co-Setter of the Year and 2017 3A Co-Setter of the Year. At Kirby’s junior year at the Academy, she led her team to third place finishing in the 4A State Tournament and was named All-State in 2016 by the Tennessee Sports Writers of America.
Kirby always had her eyes on Texas, and her past, and current assistant coaches made her dream become a reality.
“I always knew I wanted to go far away from home, and I liked the idea of moving to Texas. My assistant coach for club at the time knew the assistant coach here at Tech.” Kirby said, “I then came on a visit to Tech and loved it.”
During her freshman year, Kirby started as the primary reserve setter and appeared in 20 matches while making one start .
Next season, Kirby started in 20 matches, however, she had to take some time off after having a foot injury. Once healed, she managed to lead the Red Raiders with 685 assists. She ranked fourth in the Big 12 Conference with 10.29 assists per set, according to Tech Athletics.
“I was nervous about it, but when I made it through two-a-days and my foot was OK, then I was like I think it’s fine,” Kirby said. “I’ve also been taking calcium pills to try and keep my bones strong”.
The coronavirus pandemic has rattled all college sports across the nation, Kirby said.
“We are just happy to be able to have practice together. Our mindset now, is like we get to have a season, which a lot of teams wish they could have a season, so I think that’s been able to pull us together. Because like not everyone is in this situation like we are”. said Kirby.
Being a starting setter in the Big 12 can be nerveracking, Kirby said.
“Success doesn’t come from only just what you accomplish” Kirby said, “If I have a bad game, that doesn’t define me as an athlete or a person ... In the grand scheme of things, it’s not that big of a deal. I can come back and do it again because that one mess up doesn’t make me a failure. I can come and say I get to restart today and make this day new.”
Now, Kirby ranks sixth in the Big 12 averaging 9.62 assists per set. Kirby has recorded a trio of double-doubles, including 52 assists and a career high of 19 digs. Kirby’s last double-double was against TCU where she made 51 assists and a 12 dig-performance.
Kirby and the rest of her teammates will take on Kansas State Nov. 6 and 7 in Lubbock at the United Supermarket Arena.
