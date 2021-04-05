Texas Tech sophomore guard Kevin McCullar announced via Twitter that he will stay at Texas Tech. He announced this just moments after it was announced Mark Adams would be the Red Raiders' next head coach.
The Tweet read: "Texas Tech is in my blood. It has been so special to be part of a family like Red Raider Nation! I have been blessed with this opportunity and after talking with coach Adams and my family, it's in my best interest to stay at Texas Tech. We have unfinished business! #WRECKEM"
