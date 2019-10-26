The Texas Tech football team remained winless on the road after the Kansas Jayhawks upset the Red Raiders 37-34 in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday.
Opening the game, Tech won the coin toss and chose to differ to start the second half with the ball. On Kansas’ first play of the game, senior defensive back Douglas Coleman III picked off a pass for his FBS-leading seventh interception of the season. Despite the forced turnover, Tech’s offense could not capitalize, ending its offensive drive with a punt.
The Red Raiders’ defense then took the field and stopped Pooka Williams and Kansas’ run game, forcing the Jayhawks to punt. On the punt, Kansas’ Bryce Torneden was called for targeting, moving Tech’s offense up 15 yards and earning the Jayhawk an ejection. Following the targeting call, the Red Raiders moved the ball down the field and faced a fourth-and-goal situation. Tech went for it and redshirt freshman running back SaRodorick Thompson recorded a one-yard rushing touchdown to give the Red Raiders an early 7-0 lead.
On Tech’s following drive, Kansas was called for a substitution infraction on third down, giving the Red Raiders five yards and a first down. Sophomore running back Ta’Zhawn Henry led the offense and recorded back-to-back first-down rushes to put the Red Raiders within 15 yards of the endzone. The Red Raiders were unable to reach the endzone and settled for a 24-yard field goal, which freshman Trey Wolff nailed, giving Tech a 10-0 lead at the start of the second quarter.
After Tech’s defense stopped the Jayhawks for the fourth time of the game, the Red Raiders moved the ball down the field with their fast-paced offense. The drive was highlighted by a 32-yard pass to junior tight end Travis Koontz. Tech then faced a fourth-and-one situation, where junior quarterback recorded an eight-yard rush for a first down. The drive ended with a nine-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver McLane Mannix, growing Tech’s lead 17-0 with 8:19 left in the first half.
Following Tech’s touchdown, the Jayhawks answered back after a 53-yard gain by Stephon Robinson to put Kansas’ offense one yard away from the endzone. Stanley Carter then found a hole to reach the endzone for a one-yard rushing touchdown to give the Jayhawks their first points of the game, cutting Tech’s lead, 17-7.
On Kansas’ next drive, the Jayhawks hand another huge-gain play. Robinson recorded a catch on a slant and ran 48 yards for a touchdown, cutting the Red Raiders’ lead 17-14 with 0:59 left in the half.
After their touchdown, Kansas kicked off to Henry. Henry maneuvered his way through the kicking team for 93 yards, ending in the endzone, but the touchdown was called back due to a holding penalty by senior tight end Donta Thompson. The Red Raiders could not score in the seconds left of the first half, ending the second quarter with a 17-14 lead.
At the end of the half, junior quarterback Jett Duffey recorded 128 passing yards and a touchdown, completing 14 of his 21 pass attempts. Nine different players from Tech recorded a catch from Duffey, but both tight ends led in receiving yards. Koontz led the Red Raiders with 39 receiving yards as Donta Thompson followed with 23. SaRodorick Thompson led Tech’s run game with 43 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.
On the defensive side, Fields led the Red Raiders with five tackles, along with a tackle for loss and the defense’s only pass breakup. Coleman led the defense with the only forced turnover of the game after recording an interception on the first play of the game.
Opening the second half, the Red Raiders found the endzone in four plays. The drive started with a 28-yard gain by Donta Thompson off of a pass. SaRodorick Thompson then gained 23 yards on the ground. The drive ended with a 19-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver T.J. Vasher to grow Tech’s lead 24-14. In the four-play drive, the Red Raiders gained 70 yards in 1:00 of play.
Following the touchdown, the Red Raiders moved the ball down the field, relying on their run game. After eight-straight rush attempts, SaRodorick Thompson fumbled but recovered the ball as he tried to convert on third down. Tech then sent in the field-goal unit and Wolff nailed a 27-yard attempt to grow the Red Raiders’ lead 27-14.
Kansas answered back quickly after Tech grew its lead to 13 points. Robinson recorded a 65-yard touchdown off of a pass on a third-and-10 attempt. After the touchdown, junior defensive back Zech McPhearson blocked the kick attempt to keep the score, 27-20 in the third quarter.
The Red Raiders could not find their way to get in range to score, resulting in a punt. Kansas’ drive started out rough after Carter fumbled, moving the Jayhawks back for a second-and-21 situation. Despite being 21 yards from a first down, Carter connected to Andrew Parchment for a 70-yard touchdown. The touchdown tied the game 27-27 with 13:42 left in the game.
A little over a minute after Kansas’ touchdown, the Red Raiders answered back with an explosive play. Duffey connected with sophomore wide receiver Dalton Rigdon with a pass up the middle of the field for a 48-yard touchdown. After the extra-point kick, Tech led Kansas, 34-27 with 12:18 left on the clock.
Kansas tied the game up with a little over five minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Jayhawks’ drive started out rough after a sack for a 10-yard loss by junior defensive lineman Eli Howard. Kansas’ offense snapped out of it as the Jayhawks recorded a first down and ended the drive with a 32-yard rushing touchdown by Velton Gardner, tying the game 34-34 with 5:12 left to play.
In the final seconds of the game, Tech’s defense blocked a 40-yard field goal attempt. Coleman recovered the block and ran for the endzone. He then tossed the ball back, resulting in a fumble and a Jayhawk jumped on the ball with two seconds left on the clock. Liam Jones nailed the 32-yard field goal to win the game, 37-34.
