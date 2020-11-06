After a week off, Texas Tech volleyball returned to the court to take on Kansas State at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Red Raiders ended up falling to Kansas State on Friday night at home.
“I don’t think we did anything wrong," head coach Tony Graystone said. "Overall, we held their attack percentage down, and our kills ended up being pretty even for the match. Just in the end, Kansas State was able to grab some points and took it."
The Wildcats took an early 2-0 lead in the first set after scoring points off Tech’s blocking errors. The Red Raiders were able to stay hot, closely trailing the Wildcats. Tech only fell behind by one point during the first part of the set. However, In the end, the Red Raiders fell to the Wildcats during the first set 25-16. Senior Samantha Sanders and sophomore Caitlin Dugan made 3 kills apiece. Senior Allison Bloss scored one ace.
Starting with a 3-0 lead, the Red Raiders took the second set winning, 25-12. The Red Raiders averaged a .098 hitting percentage and collected a total of 17 kills. Sanders led the team will six kills while Kanas followed right behind her with five kills. The second set was full of aces from the Red Raider as sophomore Mackenzie Morgan scored three back-to-back.
In the third set, both teams battled back and forth, but in the end the Red Raiders fell behind the Wildcats losing, 25-15. Senior libero Emerson Solano marked her second ace of the night to tie Tech 9-9. The Wildcats were able to slip away and take back the lead after a few kills by outside hitter Kadye Fernholz. Sanders doubled her kills during the set collecting a total of 10 kills.
In the same set, a challenged was called by Kansas State on a potential touch. However, after review, the called stood, and Tech received the point.
It was another back and forth battle during the fourth set, yet this time the Red Raiders carried a two-point lead. Minimizing most of their mistakes during this set, the Red Raider increased their attacks by nine points and managed a .298 hitting percentage. Dugan brought the heat after scoring three points from her kills. As a result, Tech took fourth set 25-20.
In the fifth, and final set, Kansas State secured the victory winning the set 17-15 and over all match, 3-2. Tech carried a three point lead up until the few points where Kansas State swept the win with two kills and one service ace.
“We’ll look at where they were scoring and how they were getting points and then see if we need to make some defensive adjustments or blocking adjustments” Graystone said.
Both teams will return to the United Supermarkets Arena at 1 p.m. on Nov. 7 for the conclusion of the two-match series.
