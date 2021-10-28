The Texas Tech volleyball team closed its regular season series with Kansas State with a loss in four sets.
Tech fell to 13-10 overall and 3-7 in Big 12 conference play with the loss. With only six games remaining in their Big 12 schedule, the Red Raiders must win out to finish above .500 in conference play.
Set One:
The first set started out closely contested as the teams were knotted up at five early in the set.
Tech was the first to 15 points with the help of four kills from junior outside hitter Reagan Cooper.
The Red Raiders continued to build their lead and reached the 20-point mark with a 20-18 lead.
Tech eventually took the set by a score of 25-21 as Cooper had five kills and junior outside hitter Kenna Sauer tallied four kills in the set.
Set Two:
The Wildcats jumped out to an 11-5 lead with the help of a 5-0 scoring run after the teams were knotted at five points.
Kansas State did not look back throughout the set and was the first to the 15 and 20-point marks.
The Wildcats eventually took the set by a score of 25-18 and the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Carter, tallied five kills in the set. Carter tallied 13 in the match.
Kansas State tallied two service aces in the set and out blocked the Red Raiders 4-2.
Set Three:
The Red Raiders jumped out to an early 6-2 lead in the third set before a timeout from Kansas State.
Out of the timeout, the Wildcats rallied for an 8-0 scoring run which helped them reach the 10-point mark as they led 10-6.
The Red Raiders countered with a 4-0 scoring run of their own, which tied the match at 10.
Kansas State was the first to 15 points and did not fall behind in the set again.
The Wildcats took the set by a score of 25-19 as they tallied two service aces in the set once again.
Set Four:
The Red Raiders jumped out to an early 5-2 lead before a K-State timeout with the help of two kills from Sauer.
The Wildcats tied the set at seven with a 4-1 scoring run. They took the lead and once again were able to close out the set.
Kansas State took the fourth set and match by a score of 25-19. The team had four players finish the match with 10 or more kills.
The Red Raiders will play Texas Christian at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 at the United Supermarkets Arena.
