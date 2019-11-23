The Texas Tech football team suffered a 30-27 loss to Kansas State in the Red Raiders’ final game at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday. With the loss, Tech’s hopes of making a bowl game were crushed.
The game started out slow as both Tech and Kansas State went three-and-out on its first two drives of the game. The Red Raiders recorded the first first down of the game on their third drive of the game with a 19 yard pass to junior wide receiver McLane Mannix. Despite recording the three first downs, Tech’s drive ended with an interception by junior quarterback Jett Duffey.
After recording an interception, Kansas State ended its drive with the first points of the game to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead.
At the end of the first quarter, Duffey recorded 45 passing yards, completing six of his 11 passes. Duffey also led the team on the ground with 38 rushing yards as Mannix led the Red Raiders with 19 receiving yards. On defense, senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks led the team with three tackles, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.
In the second quarter, the Red Raiders’ defense recorded a three-and-out after freshman Austin McNamara landed a punt on the two-yard line. On Tech’s drive after the stop, Duffey and redshirt freshman running back SaRodorick Thompson moved the ball down the field but could not reach the endzone. Despite not recording a touchdown, freshman Trey Wolff nailed a 44-yard field goal to tie the game 3-3 with a little over eight minutes left of the half.
On the next drive, Kansas State took the lead with a field goal after the Red Raiders made a stop on third down on Tech’s 14-yard line. The drive was highlighted by a 44-yard pass to Wykeen Gill as Blake Lynch finished with a 32-yard field goal to give the Wildcats a 6-3 lead.
At the end of the first half, Kansas State had the chance to grow its lead but an overthrown pass in the endzone and a 45-yard missed field goal kept the score 6-3.
After two quarters of play, Duffey threw for 91 yards, completing 12 of his 20 passes. He also led the run game with 49 rushing yards. Senior wide receiver RJ Turner led Tech with 50 receiving yards. On defense, Brooks and redshirt freshman linebacker Xavier Benson led the Red Raiders with four tackles each. Junior defensive back Thomas Leggett had the team’s only pass breakup after breaking a pass up in the endzone and Brooks led the team with two tackles for loss.
In the third quarter, Kansas State scored the first touchdown of the game to give the Wildcats a 13-3 lead over the Red Raiders. The drive was highlighted by a 21-yard pass to Jordon Brown and ended with a 14-yard pass to Phillip Brooks in the endzone with 10:20 left in the quarter.
Following the touchdown, Tech followed with one of its own as the drive started with an 18-yard pass to Turner. A couple of plays later, senior tight end Donta Thompson recoded a 19-yard gain off the pass for a first down. With the help of penalties on Kansas State’s defense, SaRodorick Thompson leaped in the endzone for a five-yard rushing touchdown, cutting the Wildcats’ lead 13-10.
On the kickoff following the touchdown, Kansas State’s Joshua Youngblood returned the kick for a 100-yard touchdown, giving the Wildcats a 20-10 lead with a little under seven minutes left of the third quarter.
After the 100-yard touchdown by Kansas State, the Red Raiders answered back on their next drive to make it a three-point game. Duffey threw back-to-back passes for a big gain as he connected with Travis Koontz for 18 yards and then redshirt freshman Erik Ezukanma for a 21-yard touchdown. The score cut Kansas State’s lead 20-17.
Following Tech’s touchdown, Kansas State nailed a 43-yard field goal to grow its lead 23-17 with two minutes left in the third quarter.
As the third quarter ended, Duffey recorded 227 passing yards, completing 21 of his 35 passes while also leading the team with 71 rushing yards. Seven Red Raiders recorded 18 or more receiving yards as Turner led the team with 68. On defense, Benson led the team six tackles as both Jeffers and Brooks recorded two tackles for loss.
The Red Raiders almost added six to the board, but a pass in the endzone to Kesean Carter was ruled incomplete. With the incomplete pass, Wolff was sent in and he nailed the 27-yard field goal to put Tech within three, 23-20.
With a little under 10 minutes left of play, the Wildcats found the endzone in two plays. The first play was a 22-yard rush by James Gilbert. The final play of the drive was a 48-yard passing touchdown to Chabastin Taylor, growing the Wildcats’ lead 30-20. The Wildcats gained a total of 85 yards off two plays in 58 seconds.
Kansas State’s defense forced a Red Raider fourth down on Tech’s next drive, but McNamara executed the fake punt and connected to Ezukanma for a 34-yard gain. After the first down, Duffey threw an interception, ending Tech’s drive.
On the first play after Duffey’s interception, sophomore defensive back picked off a pass by Skylar Thompson, giving the Red Raiders the ball with 5:20 left of play. The Red Raiders capitalized off the takeaway as Duffey connected with Turner for a 58-yard touchdown, cutting the Wildcats’ lead 30-27 with 3:58 left on the clock.
The Wildcats secured their win as they ran the clock out, defeating the Red Raiders 30-27.
At the end of the game, Duffey recorded 334 passing yards, completing 28 of his 49 passes while also leading the team with 84 rushing yards. Turner led the Red Raiders with 141 receiving yards. On defense, Benson led the team with eight tackles. Jeffers had an all-around game, recording seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.
Despite not being eligible for a bowl game, the Red Raiders will continue their season as they are set to play their final game against Texas at 11 a.m. on Friday in Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.