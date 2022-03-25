Texas Tech’s junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. is entering the transfer portal, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. The news comes just a day after Tech was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament with a loss to Duke University in the Sweet 16 on Thursday.
Texas Tech's Terrence Shannon Jr. tells me that he is entering the transfer portal.Will still consider a return to Texas Tech.Averaged 10.4 PPG.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 25, 2022
Shannon was one of only five returners from last year’s roster, and Tech’s lone member of the Preseason All-Big 12 team. He was also among 20 players from across the nation selected to the watch list for the 2022 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders went 14-6 in Shannons’ 20 starts this season. He came off the bench in six games and ended the season averaging 10.4 points and 25 minutes per game. He scored a season-high 23 points against West Virginia University on Jan. 22, just one point shy of his career-high 24 point performance against Depaul University in 2019.
Shannon shot 45.5 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from behind the arc this season, he also set or tied career-highs in single-game rebounds (12), assists (6), and three-pointers (4), according to Tech Athletics.
His lone double-double of the season came in a victory over the University of Tennessee on Dec. 7, 2021 in the Jimmy V Classic held in New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Shannon scored 18 points and hauled in 12 rebounds but shot 0-5 from behind the arc in the overtime win.
After returning to Tech for his third season despite going through a large portion of the 2021 NBA Draft process, Shannon will depart for another program for his senior season.
Terrence Shannon Jr.’s award list, according to Tech Athletics. - Big 12 Newcomer of the Week 12/15/‘19- Big 12 All-Freshman Team ‘19-‘20- Academic All-Big 12 2nd Team ‘20-‘21- Julius Erving Award Finalist ‘20-’21- All-Big 12 Third Team ‘20-‘21(1/2)— Bishop Van Buren (@BishopVB_DT) March 25, 2022
