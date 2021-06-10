Red Raider freshman second baseman Jace Jung has been named as one of the five finalists for this year’s Dick Howser Trophy, according to a release from National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
This award is given annually to the best player in college baseball. Jung is the first player in program history to be named a finalist for this award.
The award nominations continue to come in for Jung following his freshman season, as he was named as a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and a finalist for the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award earlier this week.
He was also named as the Big 12 Player of the Year and to the All-Big 12 First Team in May.
Jung led the Red Raiders in home runs and RBIs this season, with 21 and 67, according to Tech Athletics.
He and the rest of No. 8 Red Raiders will play at 2 p.m. Friday at home in game one of the Super Regional Round against No. 9 Stanford.
