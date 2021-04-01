The No. 4 Red Raider baseball team defeated the Kansas-State Wildcats 17-1.
Sophomore RHP Brandon Birdsell got the start in the game for the Red Raiders. Heading into the contest, Birdsell was 3-1 on the season with a 3.25 ERA and a 1.048 WHIP, according to baseball-reference.
He would oppose K-State’s star LHP Jordan Wicks. Wicks, a potential first-round pick in this summer’s MLB Draft, had a 4-1 record to go along with his 2.65 ERA and 1.071 WHIP going into the game, according to baseball-reference.
The Red Raiders would double to start the top of both the first and second innings of the game but failed to score in either inning. Wicks had an impressive six strikeouts through his first two innings of work.
Tech would eventually score first in the third inning.
Red-hot sophomore outfielder Dru Baker and freshman second baseman Jace Jung knocked back-to-back jacks in the inning to put the Red Raiders up 2-0.
Those two home runs marked Baker’s second and Jung's ninth of the season.
In the fourth inning, the Red Raiders would extend their lead.
Junior catcher Braxton Fulford kicked off the scoring in the inning when he drove in a run on an RBI-double. He would later be brought home himself on a sac-fly from junior center fielder Dylan Neuse.
After freshman shortstop Cal Conley drove in another run on an RBI-single, the Red Raiders led 5-0.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Kansas-State’s right fielder Zach Kokoska hit a solo-home run of his own to put the Wildcats on the board. They trailed Tech 5-1 after five.
Birdsell was pulled after the fifth inning. His final statline was 5.0 innings pitched with one run allowed and four strikeouts.
Sophomore RHP Micah Dallas relieved Birdsell in the sixth inning after being paired with the Red Raiders’ ace LHP Patrick Monteverde in each of the last two series.
After Dallas got through his first inning of work, the Tech offense came alive in the seventh.
In the top of the inning, Jung, junior third baseman Kurt Wilson and junior designated hitter Easton Murrell all led off the inning by hitting back-to-back-to-back home runs to put the Red Raiders up 8-1.
The second homer of the day was good for the 10th of the season for Jung.
Later in the inning, Neuse and Conley would drive in a pair of runs, and an error would score Neuse. Tech led 11-1 when Jace Jung stepped to the plate for the fifth time in the game.
Jung would crush a third home run deep over the wall in right-center field to put the Red Raiders up 13-1. This one was a two-run blast.
Jung’s third homer of the game marked his 11th of the season. His performance Thursday slingshot him into first place in the Big 12 in home runs.
Also in the seventh inning, Baker was forced to leave the game with an apparent injury he sustained while attempting to leg out a ground ball.
Dallas pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh, and was then pulled for sophomore RHP Chase Hampton.
Webster started the eighth. Dallas tossed 2.0 scoreless innings in his appearance, striking out three along the way.
After Webster pitched a scoreless eighth inning, Tech scored four more insurance runs in the top of the ninth.
Neuse, sophomore Braydon Runion, freshman Dillon Carter and freshman Nate Rombach drove in a run each in the inning.
The Red Raiders led 17-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth.
Webster would shut down the Wildcat offense in the ninth, and Tech won.
Eight out of Tech’s nine starters recorded a hit in the game.
The win improves the Red Raiders to 20-4 on the year and 3-1 in the conference. The loss puts the Wildcats at 13-11 on the year and 0-4 in the conference.
Game two of the series will be Friday night at 6 p.m. That game will be streamed on ESPN+.
